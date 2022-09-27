Hrithik Roshan forgets dance steps to Alcoholia, Saif Ali Khan helps him out, watch cute video

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle and shared a video with Saif Ali Khan while performing the signature dance step of Alcoholia song from their upcoming movie Vikram Vedha. In the video, Hrithik forgets the dance step of his song and Saif teaches him the right steps according to him but both end up performing wrong in the end. Hrithik wore a t-shirt with grey pants and sunglasses while Saif wore a blue t-shirt with blue jeans and sunglasses. Their movie is slated to release on September 30. ( Also read: Hrithik Roshan dances to his Vikram Vedha song Alcoholia with fans. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hrithik captioned his video on Instagram Reels, “The Real Vikram Vedha behave like this. Vedha forgotten the step , teaching Vikram all wrong.” In the movie, Hrithik plays the role of Vedha and Saif essayed the role of Vikram. Musician Sophie Choudry commented, “(laughing and heart emojis) also I love how @varung0707 is showing you guys the video.” She referred to entrepreneur Varun Gupta who held the smartphone in his hand to help both the actors while doing the dance steps. One of his fans commented, “Wow, superb and handsome.” Another fan wrote, “I wish if you could be my dance teacher.” Many of his fans dropped heart and fire emojis on the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit of the same name, which featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. It’s said to be based on the Indian folktale, Vikram aur Betaal and will release on September 30.

Besides Saif and Hrithik, the film also stars Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf among others in key roles. It’s directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, who also helmed the original film. It’s backed by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production.

Hrithik has Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone, in the pipeline. The action film is directed by Siddharth Anand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON