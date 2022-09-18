Hrithik Roshan dances to his Vikram Vedha song Alcoholia with fans, teaches them steps. Watch

Actor Hrithik Roshan danced with his fans at the Alcoholia song launch event in Mumbai. In a video shared online, Hrithik waited as a bunch of people got on stage. They then grooved to several steps from his new song Alcoholia from the upcoming film Vikram Vedha. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan says doctors told him before his debut he can't do action films, dance)

In the clip, Hrithik was seen doing several steps with the others following him. He also taught the people the steps for the song. He was also heard screaming while dancing. As the video ended, Hrithik looked around at the people and smiled.

For the event, Hrithik was dressed in casuals – a white T-shirt, white pants and a blue shirt. Hrithik also wore a cap. He also carried a red cotton towel around his neck. Hrithik has used a similar towel in the song from Vikram Vedha.

During the event, Hrithik revealed that the doctors had restricted him from doing action or dance films before the release of his first film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000. As quoted by news agency ANI, Hrithik said, "Before the release of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai my doctors had told me that my health condition is not so good that I can do action films and dance films. I took this diagnosis as a challenge and focused on my health and fitness."

He also said, "I learnt how to do my work to the best of my abilities and I'm just happy to be here standing in front of you'll today. It is nothing short of a miracle for me that in my 25th film, I'm still doing action and I'm still dancing and I'm still being able to say my dialogues. I think the 21-year-old me, would be very proud of this me, today. Thank you to my audience, it wouldn't have been possible without your love and support."

The team of the upcoming action thriller Vikram Vedha unveiled the first song of the film Alcoholia on Saturday. In the music video, the actor danced with his gang at a local bar in a rustic look. Alcoholia is sung by Vishal-Shekhar, Snigdhajit Bhowmik, and Ananya Chakraborty. The music is given by the hit duo Vishal-Shekhar while the lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir.

Helmed by director duo Pushkar and Gayatri, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. It is slated to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022.

