Hrithik Roshan says doctors told him before his debut he can't do action films, dance: '21-year-old me would be proud'

Hrithik Roshan made his acting debut with the 2000 film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, and his dancing skills seen in its song Ek Pal Ke Jeena instantly made him a sensation. In his career spanning over 22 years, the actor continued to deliver many popular Bollywood dance numbers and also established himself as an action hero with films like Dhoom, Krrish films, and War. However, the actor was warned by doctors before his debut that he won't be able to do action films or dance because of his poor health condition, he recently revealed. Also Read| Vikram Vedha song Alcoholia: Tipsy Hrithik Roshan dances in this ode to booze

Hrithik's next film, Vikram Vedha, is also an action-thriller and stars him as the gangster Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan's cop character Vikram. Alcoholia, the first song from the film, was released on Saturday and saw him dancing his heart out. The actor, who again won his fans' hearts with his dancing, revealed at its launch event that he worked really hard on his health to be able to do action and dance in his career.

Hrithik recalled doctors' warnings about his health at the time. The actor further recalled, “Before Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, doctors said my health condition is not good to do action films and dance. I took that as a challenge and took care of my health to do such films. It's surreal for me to be dancing, doing actions and saying those dialogues in 25 films. I think the 21-year-old me would be very proud of me today.”

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, which also marked the debut of Ameesha Patel, was directed by Hrithik's father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik, who starred in a double role in his first film, won Filmfare awards for Best Actor and Best Male Debut for his work.

Vikram Vedha, which also stars Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf, is directed by Pushkar and Gayathri. The film is the remake of their hit 2018 Tamil film of the same name, which starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. It is scheduled for theatrical release on September 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON