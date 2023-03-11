Hrithik Roshan, girlfriend Saba Azad can't take their eyes off each other, hold hands at Rocket Boys 2 screening. Watch

Hrithik Roshan joined Saba Azad for the screening of her show Rocket Boys season 2 in Mumbai on Friday. The two arrived hand in hand and could not take their eyes off each other as they posed for paparazzi at the event. Photos and videos of Hrithik and his actor-singer girlfriend from their latest public appearance together were shared on paparazzi and fan pages. Also read: Hrithik Roshan gives shoutout to girlfriend Saba Azad, shares reaction to Rocket Boys season 2 teaser

Hrithik was seen in a black blazer, which he wore with a matching black shirt and a pair of black trousers. Hrithik Roshan completed his look with a pair of orange tinted sunglasses. Saba's look had a retro vibe. She wore a white dress with a plunging neckline with a curly hairstyle and red lips. Rocket Boys 2 cast, including Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra, and others were also spotted at the screening held in Mumbai. Regina wore a metallic dress, Jim Sarbh chose a floral blazer-trouser set paired with a black shirt.

Hrithik and Saba reportedly began dating early last year. Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship had started when they were spotted on a dinner date more than a year ago. Following which, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May, last year.

Saba often accompanies Hrithik for family functions and vacations. They celebrated Christmas 2022 together on a family holiday with Hrithik's sons and cousins in Europe. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. They had married in December 2000. They have two sons – Hrehaan, born in 2006, and Hridhaan, who was born in 2008. Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in 2014. Since their separation, they continue to co-parent their sons.

In a recent interview, Saba Azad had opened up about people talking about her personal life. Speaking with News18, Saba had said about the attention her relationship with Hrithik Roshan gets, “If one was to go to work, anywhere else, to any other field, you go to work, you come back home, nobody is discussing your personal life. Your personal life is your business. But I find this is one industry where it would be discussed. But having said that, let’s not talk further about it."

