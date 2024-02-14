Hrithik Roshan on crutches after muscle injury, gf Saba Azad sends love

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle and revealed he had been injured. He posted a photo of himself on crutches and said it was due to a muscle pull. He narrated what strength means to him as he recalled the time when his grandfather was injured but refused to be in a wheelchair. Also read: Fighter worldwide box office collection day 18 Hrithik Roshan recently injured himself and shared an update on Instagram.

Hrithik Roshan is injured

In the mirror selfie, the Fighter actor is seen in his casual look while standing with the help of his crutches. He wrote, “Good afternoon. How many of you out there ever needed to be on crutches or a wheelchair n how did that make you feel?”

Remembering the time when his grandfather injured himself, he added, “I remember my grandfather refusing to sit on a wheelchair at the airport because it wouldn’t align with his own mental image of himself as “strong”. I remember saying “But Deda, its just an injury and nothing to do with how old you are! It will help heal the injury n not damage it further!” It made me so sad to see how strong he needed to be just to hide the fear n embarrassment on the inside. I couldn’t make sense of it. Made me feel helpless. I argued that the age factor is not applicable cause he needs the wheelchair for an injury and not his old age. He refused n kept the strong image on display for strangers (who literally didn’t care). It worsened his pain and delayed the healing.”

Hrithik: Strength is not always being Rambo against all odds

He went on to talk about how men are conditioned to believe that they are strong and continued, “There definitely is merit in that kind of conditioning, its a virtue. It’s the mentality of a soldier. My dad comes from the same conditioning. MEN are strong. But if you say soldiers never need crutches And even when they medically do, they must refuse, just for the sake of keeping the illusion of strong intact, Then I just think that the virtue has been stretched so far that it borders on plain stupidity.”

Sharing his take on strength, he added, “I believe true strength is being relaxed, composed and fully aware that nothing, not crutches, not a wheelchair, not any inability or vulnerability - and certainly not any sitting position can lessen or alter the image of that GIANT that you are on the inside. Strength is not always being Rambo against all odds with a machine gun saying “f**k em!” That’s applicable sure. Sometimes. And it’s the kind we all aspire for. Even me.”

Hrithik's health update

But what actually happened to Hrithik? He finally revealed, “Anyways, pulled a muscle yesterday woke up wanting to reach out about this notion of strength. This is of course a bigger conversation, the crutches is just a metaphor. If you get it, you get it.”

Celebs react to Hrithik's post

Responding to his post, his girlfriend Saba Azad commented, “My love you a giant if I ever seen one.” “Get well soon,” said Tiger Shroff. Varun Dhawan added, “Heal up.” Fans are currently extending love and strength to the actor.

Hrithik was last seen in Fighter.

