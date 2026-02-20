Hrithik Roshan is a fan of this action scene in O Romeo, tells Shahid Kapoor: 'You do this genre best'

Hrithik wrote, "The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. @shahidkapoor you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres guys. Also that running in circles action was brilliant."

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is all praise for Vishal Bhardwaj ’s gangster drama O’Romeo, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. After catching the film recently, Hrithik shared his glowing review, revealing how much he enjoyed the experience and applauding Shahid’s standout performance in particular.

Vishal Bharadwaj says O'Romeo is his most successful film In an interview with PTI, Vishal Bhardwaj described O’Romeo as one of his most successful films. Expressing pride in the project despite mixed critical responses, he said he stands by the film wholeheartedly and is confident about its commercial success.

“This is going to be one of my most successful films. I need to say this to break the hearts of critics who panned the film. No matter what they felt, this is going to be the most successful film of my life. I am so proud of this film. I am not ashamed of it at all. I am so happy. I am so proud of the violence-and-love story I’ve created," Vishal told PTI.

O’Romeo marks the fourth collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj, following critically acclaimed films such as Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. O’Romeo has earned over ₹50 crore net in India in its first week.

About O Romeo Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O’Romeo was released in cinemas on February 13. Shahid plays the role of Ustara, while Triptii Dimri stars as Afshan. The film also features an ensemble cast including Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Farida Jalal, Hussain Dalal, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.

The story is inspired by a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s underworld, the film follows gangster Ustara (Shahid) and his intense, complicated relationship with Afshan (Triptii). The film blends romance and crime while exploring themes of love, violence and revenge.