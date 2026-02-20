Hrithik Roshan is a fan of this action scene in O Romeo, tells Shahid Kapoor: 'You do this genre best'
Hrithik Roshan praised O’Romeo, highlighting Shahid Kapoor's performance and the film's unique, quirky charm.
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is all praise for Vishal Bhardwaj’s gangster drama O’Romeo, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. After catching the film recently, Hrithik shared his glowing review, revealing how much he enjoyed the experience and applauding Shahid’s standout performance in particular.
Hrithik praises Shahid's performance in O' Romeo
Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Hrithik wrote that the film’s quirkiness gradually wins you over. He added that Shahid excels in this genre and urged audiences to watch the movie in theatres, also singling out a “running in circles” action sequence as especially brilliant.
Hrithik wrote, "The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. @shahidkapoor you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres guys. Also that running in circles action was brilliant."
Vishal Bharadwaj says O'Romeo is his most successful film
In an interview with PTI, Vishal Bhardwaj described O’Romeo as one of his most successful films. Expressing pride in the project despite mixed critical responses, he said he stands by the film wholeheartedly and is confident about its commercial success.
“This is going to be one of my most successful films. I need to say this to break the hearts of critics who panned the film. No matter what they felt, this is going to be the most successful film of my life. I am so proud of this film. I am not ashamed of it at all. I am so happy. I am so proud of the violence-and-love story I’ve created," Vishal told PTI.
O’Romeo marks the fourth collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj, following critically acclaimed films such as Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. O’Romeo has earned over ₹50 crore net in India in its first week.
About O Romeo
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O’Romeo was released in cinemas on February 13. Shahid plays the role of Ustara, while Triptii Dimri stars as Afshan. The film also features an ensemble cast including Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Farida Jalal, Hussain Dalal, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.
The story is inspired by a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s underworld, the film follows gangster Ustara (Shahid) and his intense, complicated relationship with Afshan (Triptii). The film blends romance and crime while exploring themes of love, violence and revenge.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.