Hrithik Roshan remembers his ‘dida’, talks about his ‘25% Bengali blood’ as he shares new pics

Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a bunch of his photos as he spoke about his ‘25% Bengali blood’. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Hrithik also remembered his 'dida (grandmother).' Hrithik Roshan talked about his grandmother on Instagram.

Hrithik Roshan shares his new pics

In the pictures, for a photoshoot, Hrithik wore a peach kurta, a matching jacket and paired it with white pyjamas. He gave different poses and smiled for the camera. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "That's the 25% Bengali blood in me shining through (partying face emoji). #shonarbangla #Machherjhol."

Hrithik talks about his Bengali blood, fans react

Reacting to the post, a fan asked, "Your grandmother was a Bengali, right? @hrithikroshan." He responded, "Yup, my dida (grandmother)." A person said, “Trust me... that little percentage of Bengali in you is wholesome for all of our Bengali people.”

A comment read, "As you're one of the biggest Bengali fans, I am flattered." An Instagram user wrote, "As a Bengali, this makes me happy! Good to see you remembering your Kolkata and Bengal fans!"

About Hrithik's family, his recent film

Hrithik's paternal grandmother was Ira Moitra (Ira Nagrath after marriage). A singer and composer, she was the wife of music director Roshan, mother of actor-film director Rakesh Roshan and music director Rajesh Roshan. Apart from Hrithik, she is also the paternal grandmother of Pashmina Roshan.

Ira sang on All India Radio in Delhi. She has several musical credits, off-screen, in several films. These include Anokhi Raat (1968), Shakka (1981), Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage (2002), and Prateeksha (2006). She sang a duet with Lata Mangeshkar for the film Anokha Pyar (1948).

Hrithik is the son of Rakesh and his wife Pinkie Roshan. He also has a sister, Sunaina Roshan. Hrithik married Sussanne Khan in 2000 and got divorced in 2014. They have two sons--Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan. Currently, Hrithik is dating actor-singer Saba Azad.

He was last seen in War 2, an action-thriller film directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and a sequel to the 2019 film War. The film also stars NTR Jr, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.