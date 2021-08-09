Hrithik Roshan remembers Jadoo from Koi Mil Gaya: 'I wonder how he would look like today'

Hrithik Roshan celebrated 18 years of Koi Mil Gaya on Sunday by sharing a few stills of his alien buddy Jadoo from the film. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of the fictional character--an alien-- and wondered how he would be in today's time.

"To the one who filled Rohit’s and personally my life with happiness & magic. He held Rohit’s hand, healed his scars and made him believe in miracles. Jaadoo was merely 3 when he entered Rohit’s life . 18 years have passed by, he turns 21 today. Sometimes , I wonder how he would look like today ! What do you guys think ? Happy birthday Jaadoo !" he captioned the picture.

His ex-wife Sussanne Khan took to the comments section and wrote, "sweetest face ever." Hrithik's father and Koi Mil Gaya director Rakesh Roshan commented, "Jaadoo a miracle Happy 18th Birthday."

Fans also took to the comments section and showered the actor with love. "Thank you for making our childhood awesome," a fan's comment read. A few others also expressed their excitement for Krrish 4, the latest film from the sci-fi franchise.

In Koi Mil Gaya, Hrithik starred with Preity Zinta and Rekha. The 2003-film paved the way for the Krrish franchise. The first Krrish film released in 2006, followed by Krrish 3 in 2013. Both the films starred Hrithik in the lead and Rakesh was the director. The director-actor duo has confirmed Krrish 4 is happening. However, owing to the pandemic, the film is delayed.

Last year, rumours suggested Hrithik would play four characters in Krrish 4. However, the actor issued a clarification during an interview with Bollywood Hungama. He said, "Journalists have a lot of time these days to think up screenplay ideas at home. This is just a rumour, like many rumours about Krrish 4. There is absolutely no truth to it. The script is in the process of evolving. It is still very early. When we do lock in on certain specifics in the plot, I’ll share them with you.”