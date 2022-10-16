Hrithik Roshan's fans defend him after KRK shares video of actor's 'bald patch': 'He's still hot. Look at yourself'

Former actor and film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan shared a mean tweet about actor Hrithik Roshan recently and latter's fans rushed to his defence. In his tweet, KRK shared a recent video of Hrithik from his makeup artiste's wedding function, where he appeared as guest. The video included shots of Hrithik's back and also showed some bald patches on his head. KRK took that as an opportunity to crack jokes.

“When #HrithikRoshan did forget to wear his hair patch,” he wrote and added some comical emojis. Hrithik's fans, however, quickly jumped to support him. Many reminded KRK that the patch is from Hrithik brain surgery that he underwent a few years ago. “It happened after the Brain surgery of @iHrithik sir when he got injured. Tere jese down grade logo ko he ye funny lag sakta hey. apni aukat kitni baar dikhaega bey @iHrithik please sir take some action against him. kuch jyaada bhauk raha ye (Only people like you can find this funny. Stay in your limit. He's barking too much).” Another wrote, “He went through a brain surgery..and fools are enjoying this silly post. Stop making fun of a Legend to gain trp.. you are not even 0.1% of @iHrithik. Infact ban bhi nahi paoge (You will never be like him).”

A fan also wrote, “Fir bhi hot hn woh, aapne aapko dekh (He's still hot, look at yourself).” Another tweeted, “Even if he becomes bald, will still look better than most of the heroes.”

Hrithik underwent a brain surgery in 2013 to remove a two-month-old clot. The actor was operated upon at Hinduja Healthcare Surgical in Khar for subdural hematoma (collection of blood in the space between the outer layer and middle layers of the covering of the brain) as a result of head injury, he had suffered two months back while performing stunts for his film Bang Bang.

