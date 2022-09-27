Hrithik Roshan says he cringes at his past work, doesn't know how they got 'so much love'

Hrithik Roshan, who has been active in the entertainment industry for the past 22 years, has said that he cringes at his past work. Hrithik made his debut with the 2000 film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai, and went on to appear in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi... Mil Gaya, Lakshya, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara among others. Also Read| Hrithik Roshan forgets dance steps for Alcoholia, Saif Ali Khan helps him out

The actor, who is currently preparing for the release of Vikram Vedha, has said that he is extremely critical of his work. Reflecting upon his career and his growth as an actor, Hrithik said he doesn't understand why the audience gave his past films so much love.

As per ETimes, you said, "I look at my past work and cringe. I don’t know how my previous works have received so much love. I am extremely critical of my performance. But yes, I’ve never been disappointed by my performance."

Hrithik also noted that he has learned from his mistakes and gotten better at his craft. He said, “The more mistakes, I’ve made, they have only helped me grow more. I am so grateful for the 22 years in the industry, and I am keen on doing more good work and be part of relevant stories.”

Hrithik's next film Vikram Vedha is scheduled to release in theatres on September 30. The action-thriller, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, and Rohit Saraf, is the remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The action crime thriller is based on the Indian folktale Vikram aur Betaal. Both films are directed by Pushkar-Gayatri.

The actor will also be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. He recently teased that he may be part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part 2: Dev.

