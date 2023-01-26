'Kabir' Hrithik Roshan watches Pathaan with son; Sussanne Khan poses with Gauri Khan, Bollywood wives at screening

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan released in theatres on January 25. Not only SRK fans, Bollywood celebs including Hrithik Roshan, Anurag Kashyap, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Bhumika Chawla, and many others watched the movie on the first day. Many celebs like Sussanne Khan, Gauri Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Vaibhavi Merchant and Vidyut Jammwal were also spotted at the special screening of Pathaan on Wednesday. Also read: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan pose for pics; Vaibhavi Merchant dances to Besharam Rang at Pathaan screening. Watch

Actor Vidyut Jammwal was seen arriving for the Pathaan screening with partner, fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. The actor, regarded as one of the best action heroes in Bollywood, became an SRK fanboy, and told paparazzi as he entered the venue, "Duniya ke sabse bade action superstar ko dekhne ja raha hoon (I am going to watch the biggest action superstar of the world)." Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also photographed arriving for the screening. The couple wore matching black outfits. Ranveer also sported black sunglasses. Rani Mukerji also made an appearance at the special screening of Pathaan on Wednesday. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films.

Rani posed for a group photo with Gauri Khan, Sussanne Khan as well as their friends and stars of the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives - Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Pandey; Seema Sajdeh was missing in the pictures shared from Pathaan screening. Posting a bunch of photos from the screening, designer Nandita Mahtani wrote on Instagram, "Pathaan! What a film! Gauri, Shah Rukh... congratulations!"

Earlier in the day, Hrithik Roshan was seen with his son at a theatre in Mumbai to watch Pathaan. Hrithik's cousin and budding actor Pashmina Roshan had also joined them. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and wife Pinkie Roshan also saw Pathaan in a theatre. Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha also watched Pathaan at a theatre. After watching the movie, Patralekha said to the paparazzi, "Amazing. I loved it and (the music was) too good. "

Ranveer Singh arriving with Deepika Padukone for Pathaan screening in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Filmmaker Sajid Khan, who was recently seen on Bigg Boss 16, told paparazzi after watching Pathaan that the action in the film was 'superb'. Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardan Ahuja were also spotted outside a Mumbai theatre, where they watched Pathaan. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also watched Pathaan in a theatre on Wednesday, and said in Hindi, "It is a very special film for us all, Shah Rukh has come back on the big screen..."

After Shah Rukh Khan returned with Pathaan, wild scenes of celebrations were seen across theatres in India as fans cheered, danced and threw confetti in and outside halls to celebrate the actor's first film in a lead role in four years. Shah Rukh was seen in an extended cameo in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, which was released in September, 2022. Shah Rukh's last full-fledged role was in Zero (2018). Apart from Shah Rukh, Pathaan stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is directed by Siddharth Anand. The action film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25.

