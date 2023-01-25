Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan pose for pics; Vaibhavi Merchant dances to Besharam Rang at Pathaan screening. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan was released in theatres on January 25. Ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated film, the makers had organised a special screening at Yash Raj Films Studio in Mumbai on Tuesday. Apart from Shah Rukh, his Pathaan co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, were seen at the screening. Shah Rukh's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, and director Siddharth Anand, as well as celebs like choreographers Vaibhavi Merchant and Bosco Martis, actor Rani Mukerji and John's wife Priya Runchal were spotted at the screening. Photos and videos of the cast and crew celebrating Pathaan's release were shared on paparazzi and fan pages. Also read: Pathaan release live updates

Inside photos from Pathaan screening showed Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham wearing black outfits; filmmaker Siddharth Anand also wore black. Deepika wore an all-beige outfit for Pathaan screening, and posed for photos inside the venue. Shah Rukh Khan also posed for a picture with actor Ekta Kaul at the special screening. Sharing her photo with Shah Rukh on Instagram, the actor wrote in the caption, "Sums it all!"

Actor Shaji Choudhary took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos from Pathaan screening on Tuesday. Choreographers Bosco Martis and Vaibhavi Merchant danced to Pathaan song Besharam Rang in a video Shaji posted. In his caption, he wrote, "Party full on." Vaibhavi and Bosco were seen on the dance floor as people cheered them on. Vaibhavi has choreographed Besharam Rang, while National Award-winning choreographer Bosco Martis has choreographed Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan's title track Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Videos of Rani and Gauri arriving at the Pathaan screening were shared on social media. John's wife Priya, who is rarely spotted at public events, was seen arriving with the actor for the screening. Deepika also shared a picture with a plate full of desserts with a message written in chocolate sauce: “Good luck for Pathaan.” The picture seems to be from the special screening on Tuesday.

Deepika Padukone shared a photo of desserts presumingly from Pathaan screening.

Shah Rukh Khan posed for a picture with actor Ekta Kaul,

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan's first full-length film after Zero (2018). Shah Rukh plays the role of an agent on a mission to protect the country. He is joined by Deepika as they fight against John, leader of a terror group.

