Hrithik Roshan, with ‘rare blood type’, opts for donation; fan asks if recipient will ‘turn into Krrish’

Hrithik Roshan, who claims to have the rare B-negative blood group, donated blood on Thursday. As an act of kindness on the occasion of World Random Act of Kindness Day', Hrithik visited a Mumbai hospital for blood donation.

Hrithik encouraged people to do the same and also went on to share how donating blood is beneficial to the donor's health. Sharing a picture of himself donating blood and flashing a victory sign for the camera, Hrithik wrote on Instagram, "I was told that my blood group B-negative is a rare type. Hospitals often fall short of it. Pledging to be an insignificant part of the very significant blood banks. Thank you @kokilabenhospital for allowing me to contribute.

He further added, "Thank you Dr. Rajesh Sawant , Dr. Raees Ahmed and Dr Pradnya for the impeccable care and professionalism. P.S : Do you know that donating blood is in fact good for the donors health?"

The post received more than 1 million likes within a few hours. Rakesh Roshan reacted to the post, "Proud of you." One of his fans commented, “Yes it's good for donor. Our body generates fresh blood in a few months, which is even better for us.” Another asked, “Will the (recepient) who get this blood turn in to krish?” Many reacted to the post with “respect” for the actor.

Hrithik celebrated his 48th birthday last month. The actor as well as his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan are known for their dedication towards fitness.

Hrithik is currently working on his next, the Vikram Vedha remake, also starring Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. He unveiled his first look from the film on his last birthday. He shared a picture on Instagram in which he could be seen in a kurta, sporting a scruffy beard and dishevelled hair.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan cracks up as he spots this detail in ex Sussanne Khan's workout video: ‘I like the…’

The film is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha and is being directed by the makers of the original 2017 film, Pushkar-Gayathri. The original film starred R Madhavan as a police inspector named Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi played Vedha, a gangster and a drug smuggler.

Hrithik also has Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail