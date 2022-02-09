Hrithik Roshan cracks up as he spots this detail in ex Sussanne Khan's workout video: ‘I like the…’

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, who are exes, often engage in social media exchanges. Sussanne recently shared a glimpse of her workout routine on Instagram and Hrithik reacted to the post.

Sharing a video of her working out with weights, Sussanne wrote: “Monday dumbbell circuit… Done. #guettapen #chasingendorphins #niketrainingclub #stadiumgoods." However, Hrithik noticed a certain detail in the video, which cracked him up. “Haha, I like the shorts,” he wrote along with the clapping hands emoji.

The video shows Sussanne working out in a pair of blue and white basketball shorts worn with a tee. Hrithik's emotion was echoed by some others on Sussanne's Instagram. “I love the basketball shorts,” read a comment while another said: “Those shorts are everything.”

Hrithik has been a constant cheerleader for Sussanne when it comes to her fitness routine, by commenting on her workout posts every now and then. In another video of Sussanne from last week, in which she was seen working on her upper body strength, Hrithik wrote: "Well done."

The former couple, who divorced in 2014, are parents to sons Hridaan and Hrehaan. Sussanne was part of Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan's birthday festivities last month. “Some bonds are eternal same... darling Nikoo.. Happiness and big smiles surround you always,” Sussanne had written, sharing photos from the party.

Sussanne is rumoured to be dating Arslan Goni - the duo are often spotted attending parties together in Mumbai. Speaking to Hindustan Times recently, Arslan addressed the speculations and said: “I normally don’t like to talk about it. There is this thing that I keep hearing and friends keep forwarding to me. Two people living a good happy life and that’s it."

Hrithik has recently been spotted hanging out with actor-musician Saba Azad. Last week, they exited a Mumbai restaurant holding hands after what appeared to be a dinner date, sparking link-up rumours.

Hrithik, who was last seen in War, has films such as the Vikram Vedha remake and Fighter in the line-up.

