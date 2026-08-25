Exclusive| Urvashi Rautela defends Tiranga gown against backlash for violating the Indian Flag Code

The gown was created by Belarusian designer Darya Chermashentseva of DASHA Fashion Couture and took approximately three months to create. “The silhouette, the placement of the colours, the embellishment, the detailing and the construction were all interpreted as fashion. So it wasn’t simply about putting three colours on a dress. It was about transforming a national sentiment into an artistic expression,” Urvashi says.

For Urvashi Rautela, this was her homage to her country. “I carry my country with me not merely as a nationality, but as a part of my identity. I wanted to wear something that didn’t merely tell people where I came from, but communicated what India means to me. That is where this couture came from,” she says.

Urvashi Rautela recently turned heads with her Tiranga -inspired outfit as she came to judge the Miss Universe India pageant in Jaipur on Sunday. Her gown had saffron, white and green colour on it, inspired by the Indian flag, and even an Ashok Chakra inspired embellishment at the centre.

While many aligned with the actor framing the look as a patriotic gesture, a section of social media users also raised concern. Many pointed out that incorporating the colours and symbols of the national flag into lower-body attire and letting parts of it trail along the floor violates guidelines outlined under the Flag Code of India. Responding to the backlash, Urvashi clarifies, “There are several visible differences between the Indian National Flag and this gown. The most important point is that the gown is not a literal reproduction of the National Flag; it is a couture interpretation using tricolour inspired elements.”

She elaborates, “The differences in color shades, orientation, proportions, materials, and especially the central emblem are substantial and intentional for theatrical stage impact under colored lights. The gown is a theatrical, high-fashion homage that borrows the three colours and a Chakra-like central motif. It deliberately alters the shades, turns the horizontal bands vertical, changes the emblem into a piece of jewellery, and covers everything in sequins and fringe so that it reads as glamorous couture under stage lights rather than as a national flag, with the orange not being true saffron, the green being a different version, and the emblem being different when examined against the official specifications.”