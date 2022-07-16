HT India's Most Stylish 2022 full list of winners: Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon win big

Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Kriti Sanon were among the actors who emerged as the winner at the Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish 2022 held on Friday. Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra, and Shehnaaz Gill also won trophies at the award show. Check out the full list here. Also Read| Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora win as couple at HT India's Most Stylish. Watch

Check out the list of awards and winners at India's Most Stylish:

Category Winner Most Stylish Superstar Ranbir Kapoor India’s Most Stylish (Male) Kartik Aaryan India’s Most Stylish (Female) Kriti Sanon India’s Most Stylish (Popular Choice Male) Siddharth Malhotra India’s Most Stylish (Popular Choice Female) Disha Patani Rising Style Icon (Male) Aparshakti Khurana Rising Style Icon (Female) Nushrratt Bharuccha Style Legend (Male) Anil Kapoor Style Legend (Female) Raveena Tandon

Breaking The Mould (Male) Rajkumar Rao Breaking The Mould (Female) Tamannaah Bhatia Most Stylish Trendsetter (Male) Aditya Roy Kapur Most Stylish Trendsetter (Female) Vaani Kapoor Most Stylish Master of Reinvention Anupam Kher Most Stylish Emerging Face Shehnaaz Gill Style Trailblazer Aditi Roy Hydari Style Game Changer (Male) R Madhavan Style Game Changer (Female) Rakul Preet Singh Most Stylish Couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Timeless Style Icon Shilpa Shetty Most Stylish Hotstopper Rashmika Mandanna Most Stylish Producer Jackky Bhagnani Style With Substance Pankaj Tripathi Stylista award Gauahar Khan Most Stylish TV personality (Male) Karan Kundrra Most Stylish TV personality (Female) Tejasswi Prakash Most Stylish Music Persona (Male) Jubin Nautiyal Most Stylish Music Persona (Female) Jasleen Royal Ethnic Style award Divya Dutta

Mithali Raj was named Most Stylish Sports Personality at the event, while Bhuvan Bam emerged as the Most Stylish Content Creator. The award show was also attended by Gulshan Grover, Tanishaa Mukerji, Satish Kaushik, Boney Kapoor, Rashmi Desai, and Shantanu Maheshwari among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON