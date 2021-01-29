'I love you Salman Khan': Fans decode viral Taylor Swift meme, now they can't unsee it
- Fans trying to decode a viral Taylor Swift post found a Salman Khan connection to it, and now they can't unsee it.
A tweet featuring singer Taylor Swift silently mouthing lyrics to a song is going viral among the South Asian community, who've found a Salman Khan connection in it.
Shared by a Twitter user who goes by @GagasReputation on January 27, the post showed a GIF of Taylor in closeup, from the video of her song Ready for it? Fans had a field day lip-reading the lyrics, but among the most popular suggestions was, "I love you Salman Khan."
The tweet with the Salman suggestion has been 'liked' over 2000 times. "How tf do I unsee this," one person commented. "Cant see anything else now," wrote another.
Salman is currently filming Antim: The Final Truth. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film also features Salman's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. While Aayush plays a menacing gangster in Antim: The Final Truth, Salman plays a police officer.
Salman recently announced in a social media post that his next film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will be released in theatres on Eid. The film was delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Also read: Salman Khan's niece and nephew, Ayat and Ahil visit Antim set, pose for pics
Taylor released back-to-back hit albums in 2020. Her first album, Folklore, was released in July, and the follow-up, Evermore, was released in December. She also appeared in two documentaries -- Miss Americana, and Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandan Roy Sanyal: I hope to make my first feature film this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana to play Indira Gandhi, shares throwback pic from old shoot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I love you Salman Khan': Fans decode viral post, now they can't unsee it
- Fans trying to decode a viral Taylor Swift post found a Salman Khan connection to it, and now they can't unsee it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka says Nick told her she may become 'first Jonas to win an Oscar'
- Priyanka Chopra has said that in India, she played a wide variety of characters, and that she refuses to be stereotyped in Hollywood.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shruti Haasan forgets her tickets, boyfriend Santanu Hazarika comes to rescue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did Janhvi, Kartik unfollow each other on Instagram, and followed back again?
- Fans of actors Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan were left confused on Friday, after it was reported that the rumoured couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Later, it was reported that they'd followed each other back again.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arvind Joshi, face of Gujarati theatre, dies at 84
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Sharma shares throwback pic from childhood, Mika Singh has this to say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aryan Khan, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty spotted playing cricket, see here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Priyanka's zipper broke before Cannes appearance, step inside Juhi's home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan's latest picture gets love from Shanaya Kapoor, see her response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka says fans' love for Barfi makes her happiest: 'I didn't win any awards'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Sanon shares a stunning picture by the setting sun, Riteish, Swara love it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha posts old pic with Jackie Chan from Kung Fu Yoga days, Tiger's mom reacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Carry Minati tells Kareena the meanest comments he gets, she isn't buying it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox