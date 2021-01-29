A tweet featuring singer Taylor Swift silently mouthing lyrics to a song is going viral among the South Asian community, who've found a Salman Khan connection in it.

Shared by a Twitter user who goes by @GagasReputation on January 27, the post showed a GIF of Taylor in closeup, from the video of her song Ready for it? Fans had a field day lip-reading the lyrics, but among the most popular suggestions was, "I love you Salman Khan."





The tweet with the Salman suggestion has been 'liked' over 2000 times. "How tf do I unsee this," one person commented. "Cant see anything else now," wrote another.

Salman is currently filming Antim: The Final Truth. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film also features Salman's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. While Aayush plays a menacing gangster in Antim: The Final Truth, Salman plays a police officer.

Salman recently announced in a social media post that his next film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will be released in theatres on Eid. The film was delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taylor released back-to-back hit albums in 2020. Her first album, Folklore, was released in July, and the follow-up, Evermore, was released in December. She also appeared in two documentaries -- Miss Americana, and Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.





