Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
'I love you Salman Khan': Fans decode viral Taylor Swift meme, now they can't unsee it

  • Fans trying to decode a viral Taylor Swift post found a Salman Khan connection to it, and now they can't unsee it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:55 PM IST

A tweet featuring singer Taylor Swift silently mouthing lyrics to a song is going viral among the South Asian community, who've found a Salman Khan connection in it.

Shared by a Twitter user who goes by @GagasReputation on January 27, the post showed a GIF of Taylor in closeup, from the video of her song Ready for it? Fans had a field day lip-reading the lyrics, but among the most popular suggestions was, "I love you Salman Khan."


The tweet with the Salman suggestion has been 'liked' over 2000 times. "How tf do I unsee this," one person commented. "Cant see anything else now," wrote another.

Salman is currently filming Antim: The Final Truth. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film also features Salman's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. While Aayush plays a menacing gangster in Antim: The Final Truth, Salman plays a police officer.

Salman recently announced in a social media post that his next film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will be released in theatres on Eid. The film was delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: Salman Khan's niece and nephew, Ayat and Ahil visit Antim set, pose for pics

Taylor released back-to-back hit albums in 2020. Her first album, Folklore, was released in July, and the follow-up, Evermore, was released in December. She also appeared in two documentaries -- Miss Americana, and Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.


salman khan taylor swift

Salman Khan in his look for Antim: The Final Truth.
Salman Khan with niece Ayat.
Chandan Roy Sanyal finds birthdays stressful and will enjoy time in Goa this year.
Kangana Ranaut in one of her old photo shoots.
Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Priyanka Chopra hopes to play diverse characters in Hollywood.
Shruti Haasan celebrated her 35th birthday on Thursday.
Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor spotted chilling in Goa.
Arvind Joshi passed away at 84.
Kapil Sharma shared a rare childhood picture.
Aryan Khan and Ahan Shetty look engrossed in a game of cricket. (Varinder Chawla)
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Suhana Khan with her friends - Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda.
Priyanka Chopra took on several hot sauces during the interview.
Kriti Sanon has been shooting for her next film, Bachchan Pandey since early January 2021.
Disha Patani starred in 2017's Kung Fu Yoga with Jackie Chan.
Carry Minati has over 28 million subscribers on YouTube.
