'I must be crazy for not making Munna Bhai 3 yet': Vidhu Vinod Chopra on turning down crores
- Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has said that he hasn't tapped into his cash cow, the Munna Bhai franchise, because he still doesn't have a good enough script.
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has said that he must be mad for not having made a third Munna Bhai film, because it would be a surefire hit. He said that the reason they've held back, against the advice of so many people, is because they don't have a good enough script for it yet.
In an interview, Vidhu also spoke about actor Arshad Warsi's comments that Munna Bhai 3 seems to be dead. Arshad played the side-kick Circuit in the two Munna Bhai films, with Sanjay Dutt in the starring role.
In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Vidhu said, "Our joy comes from creating cinema. Our joy comes from striving for excellence. Honestly, I have not made the third Munna Bhai, which will get me how many crores you can ask industry experts, because I still don't have a script I like, then I must be crazy."
Arshad in a recent interview to Hindustan Times said that director Rajkumar Hirani is busy with other projects at the moment. “Nothing is happening. I think you should all go and go out to Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Raju’s house and threaten them to start fast. I don’t know. I don’t think it is going to work. It’s been a bit too long. Raju is busy with other things. I don’t think so,” he said. “Sad for all of us,” he added.
Vidhu added that it's all in Arshad's head, and that the film would definitely be made once the script is finalised.
Also read: Arshad Warsi on Munna Bhai 3: ‘I don’t think it is going to happen, you all should go to Rajkumar Hirani’s home and threaten him’
"I really want to make Munna Bhai," he said at a press event for his last film, Shikara. "It (Shikara) was a very tiring film because it was very close to my heart. I want to make some fun films now. I have been wanting to do Munna Bhai for a long time. Now finally, we have something that I would want to do."
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I must be crazy for not making Munna Bhai 3 yet': Vidhu on turning down crores
- Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has said that he hasn't tapped into his cash cow, the Munna Bhai franchise, because he still doesn't have a good enough script.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana lashes out at Taapsee, calls her 'B grade actor, freeloader, burden'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee: 'Work on strengthening your value system to not be propaganda teacher'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira shares glimpses of cousin's wedding prep, see here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunal Kohli tells all about Varun-Natasha wedding, Mank tops Golden Globes noms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genelia hosts surprise romantic dinner for Riteish on wedding anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here’s the romantic meaning behind Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ matching tattoos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunal Kohli on Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: 'We came away closer'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shweta says separating from Rohit after few months felt 'like a break up'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Urmila Matondkar: I am a proud 47-year-old, people who try to troll by calling me ‘aunty’, they can’t make me feel bad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Kapoor shares video message on mother Mona’s birth anniversary. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suniel takes on critics of his ‘India against propaganda’ tweet: 'I'm a farmer'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global celebs jump in! Pressure on Bollywood to take a stand about the ongoing farmers protest?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zareen Khan: I see a lot of film industry people on social media showing they are friends, I don’t know how much of it is true though
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaan on doing fewer film songs: 'Went from 2 recordings a week to 2 a year'
- Singer Shaan has said that perhaps he is stuck between generations in the film industry, which is why he has been releasing fewer film songs than before.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox