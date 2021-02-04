'I must be crazy for not making Munna Bhai 3 yet': Vidhu Vinod Chopra on turning down crores

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has said that he must be mad for not having made a third Munna Bhai film, because it would be a surefire hit. He said that the reason they've held back, against the advice of so many people, is because they don't have a good enough script for it yet.

In an interview, Vidhu also spoke about actor Arshad Warsi's comments that Munna Bhai 3 seems to be dead. Arshad played the side-kick Circuit in the two Munna Bhai films, with Sanjay Dutt in the starring role.

In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Vidhu said, "Our joy comes from creating cinema. Our joy comes from striving for excellence. Honestly, I have not made the third Munna Bhai, which will get me how many crores you can ask industry experts, because I still don't have a script I like, then I must be crazy."

Arshad in a recent interview to Hindustan Times said that director Rajkumar Hirani is busy with other projects at the moment. “Nothing is happening. I think you should all go and go out to Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Raju’s house and threaten them to start fast. I don’t know. I don’t think it is going to work. It’s been a bit too long. Raju is busy with other things. I don’t think so,” he said. “Sad for all of us,” he added.

Vidhu added that it's all in Arshad's head, and that the film would definitely be made once the script is finalised.

"I really want to make Munna Bhai," he said at a press event for his last film, Shikara. "It (Shikara) was a very tiring film because it was very close to my heart. I want to make some fun films now. I have been wanting to do Munna Bhai for a long time. Now finally, we have something that I would want to do."





