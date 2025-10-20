Ibrahim Ali Khan accepts Nadaaniyan was ‘really bad’, tells haters: ‘If I now give a blockbuster in the future…’

Ibrahim Ali Khan, who made his Bollywood debut with Nadaaniyan, has called it a "really bad film." Speaking with Esquire India, Ibrahim said that he and his film were trolled "nonstop." He added that if he gives a "blockbuster in the future, I want the same kind of response" and that people "should go mad after" him. Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan in a still from their Netflix film Nadaaniyan.

Ibrahim Ali Khan talks about his film Nadaaniyan

The son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh recalled how people waited in anticipation for Nadaaniyan's release. He said, "Not too long ago, they were all waiting for my launch, and after Nadaaniyan, the hype has dropped real bad. They’ve trolled me nonstop. ‘He won’t be able to do it only.' It’s a massive low… and I constantly feel bad about it. I’m just gonna go on record and say that it was a really bad film.”

Ibrahim talks about featuring in a blockbuster

Ibrahim Ali Khan added, “It was really bad. It became a sort of culture to, ‘Oh, let’s troll that film’. There were people who were trolling it just because they heard that some other person was trolling it. That’s uncalled for, but if I now give a blockbuster in the future, I want the same kind of response. They should go mad after me.”

All about Nadaaniyan, its review

Nadaaniyan, a teen romantic comedy film, was directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment. The film also stars Khushi Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Ibrahim is faithful- not to the art but to that one constant confused/disgusted expression he has on his face. It’s his first film, okay. Then he should have prepared more. Who gives an exam without preparing? It’s a disappointing debut. Khushi Kapoor fares slightly well, as she has a tougher story arc, overcoming a broken family. She handles emotional scenes well, but her dialogue delivery needs more nuance."

Ibrahim's films

Ibrahim was last seen in Kayoze Irani's Sarzameen alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Fans will see him next in Diler, directed by Kunal Deshmukh. The film will reportedly feature Sreeleela in the female lead.