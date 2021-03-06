Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ibrahim Ali Khan birthday pics: Saif Ali Khan throws son party at his home; Sara poses with brother, Aryan Khan attends
bollywood

Ibrahim Ali Khan birthday pics: Saif Ali Khan throws son party at his home; Sara poses with brother, Aryan Khan attends

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor threw a party for his son Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday on Friday. The party was attended by all the young stars kids of Bollywood.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan arriving for the party.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday was a star kids-studded affair on Friday night. His father, actor Saif Ali Khan threw him a party at his house, which was attended by all from daughter Sara Ali Khan to Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan.

Ibrahim and Sara made an entry together. She wore a starry and blue dress with high heels while he wore a camouflage T-shirt with black pants and a denim jacket with 'Birthday Boy' embossed in the back in red colours. As the two stepped out of their car, they posed for the paparazzi and Ibrahim even showed off his jacket to the cameras, cracking up his sister.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Roohi star Janhvi tells why she didn't take inspiration from Sridevi’s ChaalBaaz

Ileana D’Cruz: There are days when I look at myself in the mirror and I am disgusted

Fatima Sana Shaikh to star in Hindi remake of Tamil hit Aruvi

Shraddha Kapoor performs at cousin Priyaank Sharma's baarat, watch

Aryan arrived solo in his car, wearing an all-black outfit. He did not stop for photos, making a quick entry inside the venue. Fans did not fail to notice how much his walk reminded them of Shah Rukh. "This boy is super cool," wrote one.

Saif was also seen at the party, wearing a red kurta and a mask. Earlier on Friday afternoon, he was also seen at a vaccination centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, getting his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Others who attended the party included Sohail and Seema Khan's son Nirvaan Khan, Suniel Shetty's son Ayan Shetty, actor Alaya F, who is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and also made her acting debut with Saif in Jawaani Jaaneman.

Earlier in the day, Ibrahim's stepmom, Kareena Kapoor also wished him on Instagram. Taking to Instagram Stories and posting a recent picture of him, she wrote: "Happy birthday handsome." The picture also had the text "hey good looking" written towards the bottom of the picture.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor on why she can't watch mother Sridevi's Chaalbaaz: 'They were very mean to her'

Sharing a special post for him, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Iggy Potter. I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a new born, ensure you do countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst google maps navigator and tell the best knock knock jokes." In the evening, she did end up sharing a video of her 'knock knock joke' with him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibrahim ali khan sara ali khan saif ali khan aryan khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma wish 'boss babe' Rhea Kapoor on birthday

PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:56 PM IST
bollywood

When Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim attended Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's wedding: Saba Ali Khan shares pic

PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:24 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP