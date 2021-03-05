Kareena Kapoor wishes stepson Ibrahim Ali Khan on birthday, calls him 'handsome'

Kareena Kapoor on Friday wished Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday. She also posted a picture of her stepson.

Taking to Instagram Stories and posting a recent picture of him, she wrote: "Happy birthday handsome." The picture also had the text "hey good looking" written towards the bottom of the picture.

Ibrahim is the son of actor Saif Ali Khan from his previous marriage to actor Amrita Singh. He turned 20 on Friday and on the occasion, his older sister and actor Sara Ali Khan shared a glimpse of his birthday cake to wish him. The football-themed cake was in the colours of Ibrahim's favourite English football club, Chelsea. It was in white and blue, with a picture of him in front. Written on the jersey was the word 'Iggy'. Reportedly, Sara lovingly addresses her brother as Iggy Potter.

Birthday wishes have been flowing in for Ibrahim Ali Khan from his family members.





Ibrahim's aunt and Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba also wished her nephew. She, too, posted his picture as Instagram Stories.

While Ibrahim is still reportedly studying, there has been constant chatter about his acting debut. Both Sara and her dad are often asked about it. Back in 2019, Saif had said that his son would be in the movies. He again reiterated it and told Spotboye in an interview: “Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me are more than I could ask for.”

Also read: When Tiger Shroff spoke about buying a house for his mom Ayesha: 'She always wanted a house in her name'

Kareena, meanwhile, is slowly getting back to normal life after giving birth to her second son last month. Four days back, she posted a picture of herself and wrote: "Oh hello there... Missed you all."

