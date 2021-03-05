Kareena Kapoor wishes stepson Ibrahim Ali Khan on birthday, calls him 'handsome'
- Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan as he turned 20. She shared a photo of him from a recent shoot.
Kareena Kapoor on Friday wished Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday. She also posted a picture of her stepson.
Taking to Instagram Stories and posting a recent picture of him, she wrote: "Happy birthday handsome." The picture also had the text "hey good looking" written towards the bottom of the picture.
Ibrahim is the son of actor Saif Ali Khan from his previous marriage to actor Amrita Singh. He turned 20 on Friday and on the occasion, his older sister and actor Sara Ali Khan shared a glimpse of his birthday cake to wish him. The football-themed cake was in the colours of Ibrahim's favourite English football club, Chelsea. It was in white and blue, with a picture of him in front. Written on the jersey was the word 'Iggy'. Reportedly, Sara lovingly addresses her brother as Iggy Potter.
Ibrahim's aunt and Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba also wished her nephew. She, too, posted his picture as Instagram Stories.
While Ibrahim is still reportedly studying, there has been constant chatter about his acting debut. Both Sara and her dad are often asked about it. Back in 2019, Saif had said that his son would be in the movies. He again reiterated it and told Spotboye in an interview: “Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me are more than I could ask for.”
Also read: When Tiger Shroff spoke about buying a house for his mom Ayesha: 'She always wanted a house in her name'
Kareena, meanwhile, is slowly getting back to normal life after giving birth to her second son last month. Four days back, she posted a picture of herself and wrote: "Oh hello there... Missed you all."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saina Nehwal hails Parineeti's film teaser, says 'love the look as mini Saina'
- Saina Nehwal has praised the teaser of her biopic Saina, which features Parineeti Chopra as the noted badminton player.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jackie Shroff gets smacked by Ayesha Jhulka for saying he is 'adha kabar mein'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor wishes stepson Ibrahim Ali Khan on birthday
- Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan as he turned 20. She shared a photo of him from a recent shoot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya dines with Liger team, Eijaz kisses Pavitra at a bash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Step into Mandira Bedi's beautiful Madh Island holiday home, it's now on Airbnb
- Mandira Bedi has put up her Madh Island house on Airbnb. The actor has reportedly been working tirelessly to refurbish the place before letting it out. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan's father dies hours after actor shared a prayer for him
- Gauahar Khan's father died on Friday after being admitted in a hospital for several days. The agctor had been posting about him as she kept close to him in his last days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam shares unseen wedding reception picture to wish Rhea on her birthday
- Sonam Kapoor has shared several throwback pictures with sister Rhea Kapoor while wishing her on her birthday on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday steps out for dinner with her Liger team mates, see pic
- Ananya Panday on Thursday shared a picture with her team mates from Liger as they all went for dinner together. See her picture here. Liger stars Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh Bachchan points out at quirky coincidence about India vs England Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan wishes Ibrahim on his birthday: 'I love my little brother'
- Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to wish her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday on Friday. See his specially designed football-shaped cake.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut shares 'army training' video from Tejas sets. Watch
- Kangana Ranaut has posted a video from the sets of Tejas in which she can be seen training on a net. She plays an Indian Air Force pilot in the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brad Pitt once congratulated Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on their wedding
- Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. At the time, Brad Pitt wished the couple 'all the luck' on their marriage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana describes man she feels is running smear campaign against her
- Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and dropped a vague description of a man who she believes is running a social media smear campaign against her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce first production Girls Will Be Girls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saina director Amol Gupte defends ‘high concept poster’ against criticism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox