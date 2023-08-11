IFFM 2023 full winners list: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Rani Mukerji, Sita Ramam win top honours

Complete list of winners

Jury Awards

Best Documentary - To Kill A Tiger

Best Indie Film - Agra

Best Performance in Film (MALE) - Mohit Agarwal for Agra

Best Performance in a film (FEMALE) - Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Best Director - Prithvi Konanur - Hadinelentu (Seventeeners)

Best Film - Sita Ramam

Best Performance (MALE) in a Series - Vijay Varma for Dahaad

Best Performance (FEMALE) in a series- Rajshri Deshpande for Trial By Fire

Best Series - Jubilee

Best Short Film - People’s Choice - Connection Kya Hain by Nilesh Naik

Best Short Film - Australia - Home by Mark Russel Bernard

Honourary Awards

Equality in Cinema Award - Darlings

People’s Choice Award - Pathaan

Award to Karan Johar for his 25 years as a filmmaker

Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema - Kartik Aaryan

Diversity in Cinema Award - Mrunal Thakur

Disruptor Award - Bhumi Pednekar

Rainbow Stories Award - Onir for Pine Cone

About IFFM

This annual event, held in the heart of Australia, honours the remarkable talents of the Indian film fraternity, spanning movies and OTT series. The prestigious awards night was an evening of glamour and recognition, where the best of Indian cinema and the OTT landscape were acknowledged for their outstanding contributions.

The awards ceremony, held at the iconic Hamer Hall in Melbourne in all its grandeur, witnessed the convergence of artists, filmmakers, and enthusiasts. The 2023 IFFM awards night not only paid tribute to the excellence achieved in the past year but also showcased the dynamic and evolving landscape of Indian entertainment celebrating the diversity of the films and content from the subcontinent.

