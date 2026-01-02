Ikkis box office collection day 1: Agastya Nanda film earns 3X than projections, defies Dhurandhar to open at 7 crore

Ikkis box office collection day 1: Sriram Raghavan’s war drama, Ikkis, defied trade expectations, projections, and the continuing rampage of Dhurandhar to post a respectable total on its opening day. The film, starring Agastya Nanda, managed to earn ₹7 crore net in India on its opening day, almost thrice what early trade predictions had projected. Ikkis box office collection day 1: Agastya Nanda in a still from the film.

Ikkis box office update

Ikkis opened across 4,000 screens in India on January 1, having been delayed from December 25, just a week before its release. The continuing good run of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar meant it had stiff competition in India. But Ikkis persisted and salvaged its day via very strong word of mouth. Sacnilk reported that the film had around 12% occupancy in the morning shows across the country, which jumped to 35% by afternoon, and 47% in the evening. This shows promise for the film, which needs such steep growth if it wants to post a respectable figure for its extended opening weekend.

Ikkis had been projected to open at ₹2-2.5 crore net in India a day before its release. Dhurandhar was expected to sweep it away, and in a manner, it did by posting a total of ₹15 crore on the same day. However, the fact that Ikkis did not get blown out of the water by Dhurandhar's momentum is promising. Now it remains to be seen how Ikkis will build on this moderate platform.

All about Ikkis

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is based on the life of Second Lt Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest gallantry award. The film chronicles Khetarpal’s exploits and bravery during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. Agastya plays Khetarpal in the film, while screen legend appears as his father in his final performance. Dharmendra died a little over a month before the film’s release. Ikkis is also among the final films of the late Asrani, who also died late last year. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Deepak Dobriyal.