Mon, Jan 05, 2026
Ikkis box office collection day 5: Agastya Nanda's film witnesses dip on 1st Monday, earns over 21 crore so far

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Updated on: Jan 05, 2026 10:26 pm IST

Ikkis box office collection day 5: On its first Monday, the film collected ₹1.13 crore nett in India. The film also features late Dharmendra and Simar Bhatia.

Ikkis box office collection day 5: Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film features Agastya Nanda in the role of Arun Khetarpal. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over 21 crore so far.

Ikkis box office collection day 5: Agastya Nanda plays the role of Arun Khetarpal.
Ikkis box office collection day 5: Agastya Nanda plays the role of Arun Khetarpal.

Ikkis domestic box office numbers so far

The film earned 7 crore on day 1, 3.5 crore on day 2, 4.65 crore on day 3 and 5 crore on day 4, according to the report. On day 5, its first Monday, the film collected 1.13 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected 21.28 crore nett in India. Ikkis had an overall 8.19% Hindi occupancy on Monday.

A few days after the release of his new film, on Monday, Agastya shared a message via his sister Navya Naveli Nanda's Instagram account. He shared his picture standing in front of a tree with Sriram. In the message, Agastya wrote, "This was, is, and always will be the most special character I got to play. Thank you, Arun Khetarpal. Love, Agastya."

Ikkis HT review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Ikkis works best when it stops trying to be a war film and becomes a painful reminder. It tells you something unbearable: that our freedoms were bought by people who never got to live theirs. You leave the theatre not uplifted or proud, but hollowed out."

"And that ache, the kind that sits in your chest long after, is its most devastating triumph. The silence that follows the final scene is not cinematic. It is grief for a son who never came home, for a father who lived long enough to carry that loss... for a country that remembers its heroes mostly in passing," it further read.

About Ikkis

Produced under Dinesh Vijan's production banner Maddock Films, is written by Sriram alongside Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti. The film also features late actor Dharmendra, Simar Bhatia, Vivan Shah, Sikandar Kher, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

In the film, Agastya plays Arun, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time.

