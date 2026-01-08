Ikkis box office collection day 8: Agastya Nanda's film earns just over ₹25 crore so far

Ikkis box office collection day 8: Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film features Agastya Nanda in the role of Arun Khetarpal. The film has not been doing very well in India. According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned just over ₹1 crore on Thursday. Ikkis box office collection day 8: Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia in a still from the film.

Ikkis domestic box office numbers so far The film earned ₹7 crore on day 1, ₹3.5 crore on day 2, ₹4.65 crore on day 3, ₹5 crore on day 4, ₹1.35 crore on day 5, ₹1.6 crore on day 6 and ₹1.15 crore on day 7, as per the report. On day 8, it collected ₹1.35 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected ₹25.60 crore nett in India. Ikkis had an overall 8.70% Hindi occupancy on Thursday.

Ikkis HT review The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Ikkis works best when it stops trying to be a war film and becomes a painful reminder. It tells you something unbearable: that our freedoms were bought by people who never got to live theirs. You leave the theatre not uplifted or proud, but hollowed out. And that ache, the kind that sits in your chest long after, is its most devastating triumph. The silence that follows the final scene is not cinematic. It is grief for a son who never came home, for a father who lived long enough to carry that loss... for a country that remembers its heroes mostly in passing.

About Ikkis Produced under Dinesh Vijan's production banner Maddock Films, Ikkis also features late actor Dharmendra, Simar Bhatia, Vivaan Shah, Sikandar Kher, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. It is written by Sriram alongside Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti.

In the film, Agastya Nanda plays Arun, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time.