Ikkis trailer out: Agastya Nanda channels war hero Arun Khetarpal’s courage and sacrifice. Watch

Makers shared the trailer of Ikkis on Wednesday, which offers a gripping glimpse into the extraordinary life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. In the teaser, Agastya Nanda steps into the role of a heroic soldier, capturing glimpses of tank battles, intense combat, and the emotional burden of war. Ikkis trailer: Agastya Nanda plays Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal in the film

What is in the trailer

The trailer opens with Agastya Nanda declaring that the next Param Vir Chakra will be from his regiment. Scenes shows his grit and dedication as he trains two hours extra every day.

It briefly touches upon his romantic journey set against the backdrop of the Indo‑Pak war. The promo then shifts to a poignant moment where Arun informs his mother that he is heading to the battlefield, and she urges him to fight with the courage of a lion. Veteran actor Dharmendra appears as Arun’s grandfather, recounting tales of valour from his own experiences and showing how young Arun would eagerly listen to his war stories.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat appears as a Pakistani army officer, acknowledging to Dharmendra that Arun Khetarpal’s legacy extends beyond India and is respected even in Pakistan. The film is helmed by National Award–winning director Sriram Raghavan.

About the film

Ikkis is a gripping war biopic that chronicles the heroic life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the film follows Arun’s journey from his early days in military training to the battlefield, highlighting his courage, patriotism, and ultimate sacrifice at the age of just 21.

Interwoven with his personal relationships and emotional bonds with his family, Ikkis captures both the intensity of war and the human spirit behind the heroics. Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Maddock Films, the film also features veteran actor Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Agastya.