Ikkis Twitter reviews: Dharmendra's final screen appearance makes fans emotional, war drama called a moving tribute

Ikkis Twitter reviews: Sriram Raghavan's directorial drama Ikkis, which tells the untold true story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee - Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, is finally out in theatres. It stars Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra in his final screen appearance, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Viewers who saw the biographical war drama in theatres took to X to share their reviews of the film, and if the first impressions are anything to go by, then the film has emerged as a winner. (Also read: Ikkis review: Dharmendra is the beating heart of this biopic on Arun Khetarpal, which moves you more than you expect) Ikkis Twitter reviews: Dharmendra in a still from Ikkis.

What are viewers saying about Ikkis?

One user gave a positive review to Ikkis and wrote, “#Ikkis is about what remains after the battlefield falls silent. It explores love, duty, grief, and the enduring human spirit—emotions that transcend borders, uniforms, and politics. By choosing empathy over glory, the film achieves something rare in modern-war cinema.”

Another said, “​Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis is a poignant masterpiece that chooses raw emotion over loud noise. 🇮🇳✨ Agastya Nanda shines in a sincere breakout performance as 2nd Lt. Arun Khetarpal, perfectly capturing the journey from innocent boy to battlefield hero.”

Dharmendra's final screen presence moves viewers

​Dharmendra's performance has drawn universal acclaim, with many calling him the soul of the film. A review read, “The film truly belongs to the legendary Dharmendra in his final on-screen role. Playing the grieving father, his silent, dignified performance is heartbreaking and anchors the emotional core. Unlike typical actioners, this is an intimate, claustrophobic look at war that honors both a young martyr and a cinema icon. A deeply moving watch.”

A second user noted, “Ikkis honors PVC Arun Khetarpal while decisively changing the cinematic template of war films in India. Here’s welcoming #AgastyaNanda and #SimarBhatia to movies. They are sincerely brilliant on screen, and you’d want to see more of them. Their chemistry feels very organic. I’m sure it wouldn’t have been easy for Agastya to get under the skin of PVC Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, but he does it effortlessly.”

“Watching #Dharmendra ji on the big screen for one last time is extremely emotional. Even at the age of 90, he has terrific screen presence. Jaideep Ahlawat is one of the exceptional talents we have, you give him any role and he just nails it every damn time. Speaking about the film as a whole, director Sriram Raghavan takes a very different route in approaching a war drama. The film has all the flavors of patriotism, valor, emotion, thrill, and romance. He truly is one of the finest directors we have,” read the review.

Ikkis is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC, portrayed by Agastya Nanda. It chronicles his martyrdom in the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film also stars Dharmendra as Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.), Arun Khetarpal’s father; Jaideep Ahlawat as Brigadier Khwaja Mohammed Naseer, a Pakistan Army officer; and Rahul Dev as Lieutenant Colonel (later Lieutenant General) Hanut Singh, MVC, among others.