Barfi actor Ileana D'Cruz gets hospitalised, shares health update: ‘Absolutely fine now’

Actor Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram Stories and updated her fans about her health. She said she was rushed to a hospital where she was given IV fluids. Ileana has updated that she is fine now. The actor has not yet revealed what was the cause of her health scare.

She posted a collage of her selfies, wearing a grey T-shirt, which appeared to be clicked on a hospital bed. IV fluids were seen injected into her veins. It's usually given to patients to curb dehydration and related health issues.

In the other photo, wearing the same t-shirt, Ileana flashed a smile. Her first post read, “What a difference a day make. Also some lovely doctors and 3 bags of IV fluids.” She later added, "To everyone messaging me about my health, thank you so much for your concern for me. I really truly appreciate the love and I can assure you that I'm absolutely fine now. Get some good medical care at the right time."

Ileana has been away from films for some time. She was last seen in Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull. The actor who is an avid social media user, last posted on Instagram about two weeks ago.

Earlier in 2017, she said she battled suicidal thoughts. Talking about them, she told Bollywood Hungama, “I came across an article, because many people messaged me that 'we didn't know this about you.' It was I think meant in good intent, but it annoyed me because a lot of stuff was taken out of context. Yes I've had body issues, from the time I was probably 12, I was very self-conscious, that's one aspect.”

“The other aspect about the suicidal bit, it is a very very sensitive topic, and there has been a time where I hit a really low point in my life, and it got to a situation where I was thinking about stuff, but it wasn't related to body issues. Those are two separate issues, so I didn't like the fact that they clubbed them together like that 'oh you know because she had body issues.' I said, 'no,' not to say that if somebody else is going through something like that, you should downplay it,” she added.

Ileana made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Barfi, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. She went on to appear in films like Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Main Tera Hero and Rustom. She will be next seen in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, with Randeep Hooda.

