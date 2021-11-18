Ileana D'Cruz reveals she 'teared up' post-workout after hearing what her trainer said: 'That hit so deep'

Actor Ileana D'Cruz has revealed that she 'got emotional and teared up up a teeny tiny bit' after her trainer asked her to embrace herself and be grateful for all that her body is capable of doing. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ileana shared her pictures post a workout session.

Ileana D'Cruz, sharing a selfie, wrote, "And we back to it after a little interruption from the monthly maintenance crew." In another picture, in which she seemingly looked teary-eyed, Ileana wrote, "Had a moment today that I haven't ever had after a workout before. I got emotional and teared up a teeny tiny bit."

She added, "Reason? The trainer at the end of the stretching and cool-down said 'now place your hands by your side and just embrace yourself... thank your body for all that it does for you'. And that hit so deep! It was the loveliest feeling ever! Try it and see how you feel as well (red heart emojis)."

Ileana D'Cruz shared pictures on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Ileana had spoken about being body-shamed as a child. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she had said, “I remember those days like it was yesterday. It’s weird because it’s a very deeply ingrained scar. I went through body-shaming right from the time I was 12. I had just hit puberty and growing up. You are hit with these weird comments. And people are passing comments about your body and saying, ‘Oh My God, why is your butt so big?’ And I am like, ‘What do you mean?'.”

She had also said, "You think you are fine and then suddenly you have random people saying things about you and you start to believe what they are saying. So I think it’s a deeply ingrained scar because you are carrying it for so many years. It takes a lot of inner strength to tell yourself that what they are saying doesn’t matter. What your feel about yourself is most important. And it’s something I tell myself every single day." Ileana had first opened up about her body image issues in 2017 and has been vocal about it since then.

Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull in which she essayed the role of Meera Rao, a journalist. Ileana will be next seen with Randeep Hooda in Unfair & Lovely. She will also feature in an upcoming, yet untitled romantic comedy-drama, to be directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. It will also star Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.