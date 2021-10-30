Ileana D'Cruz shares pics after cutting her two fingers, says it made her 'cry like a child'

Ileana D’Cruz had an accident in the kitchen and ended up cutting herself. Sharing a selfie, in which she showed her bandaged fingers, she said that the pain made her ‘cry like a child’. She also shared a boomerang video and said that such kitchen mishaps were common for her.

“Sliced two of my fingers bad while cooking and then proceeded to cry like a child while trying to manoeuvre the not-so-easy task of putting bandaids on,” she wrote, taking to Instagram Stories on Friday. In a follow-up post, she added, “Also I’ve sliced my fingers so many times, it’s a wonder I still have fingers! However on another note - there’s ABSOLUTELY no shame in crying.”

Ileana D’Cruz on Instagram Stories.

On Saturday, Ileana was clicked at the Mumbai airport and chatted with the paparazzi stationed there. In videos shared online, she could be heard telling them to stay safe. “Mask upar karlo (Pull up your mask),” she reminded one photographer. She also wished them a happy Diwali before heading inside the terminal.

Ileana made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Barfi, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. She was already an established actor in the Tamil and Telugu film industries at the time.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama earlier this year, Ileana talked about taking up less work in Bollywood. She said she was scared of making a mistake. She elaborated, “I think I was just unsure. I was unsure of myself, I was unsure of making a mistake or doing the wrong film. It is something that I didn’t really think too much about, when I was working in the South. I just worked. I did so many films and some were great and some were not as good. I think the difference was that in Bollywood, I was just afraid that, ‘Oh, I can’t make a mistake.’”

Earlier this year, Ileana made her digital debut with The Big Bull. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film featured Abhishek Bachchan as a scam-tainted stockbroker. She will be seen next in the social comedy Unfair And Lovely, directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. The film also stars Randeep Hooda.