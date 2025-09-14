Ileana D'Cruz doesn't want paparazzi to click her kids' pics, says it'd be ‘confusing’ for them: 'I wouldn't be okay'

Actor Ileana D'Cruz, like Bollywood celebrities Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, has said that she wouldn't "be okay with" the paparazzi clicking pictures of her two sons--Keanu Rafe Dolan and Koa Phoenix Dolan. Speaking with NDTV, Ileana also said that it will be "incredibly confusing" for her children. Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan have two sons.

Ileana D'Cruz against paparazzi pics for sons

Ileana was asked about getting photographed by the paparazzi in India. "It would definitely have been hard for me to be photographed with my babies. It would just be incredibly confusing for them. And it's not fair to them because they wouldn't understand what is going on. I would not be okay with it," Ileana said.

She added, "But I've had a good relationship with the paps in Bombay, and every time I have told them, 'Listen, I'm not comfortable, please don't take a picture.' They've actually respected my wishes. So if it were to come to that, I think they would understand not to take pictures of the babies."

About Ileana's family

Ileana and her husband, Michael Dolan, welcomed Keanu on June 19 this year. Introducing him with a picture and a note, she had written on Instagram, “Our hearts are so full (red heart, sparkles and nazar amulet emojis).”

The couple married in a hush-hush ceremony in May 2023. Ileana welcomed her first son, Koa, in August 2023. She wrote, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Heart’s beyond full.”

About Ileana's last film

Ileana was last seen in Shirsha Guha Thakurta's 2024 romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, which also starred Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Fans saw Ileana in Barfi, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Rustom, Amar Akbar Anthony, The Big Bull, and Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, among many others.