Ileana D'Cruz says she would never want her kids to feel the need to ‘earn’ her love: I want to raise happy children

Actor Ileana D'Cruz shared a candid note on parenting and how she wants to raise her children. The actor, who confirmed her second pregnancy earlier this year in February, took to Instagram Stories to share a fan response, upon which she wrote that she would never want her children to feel the need to ‘earn’ her love as a parent. (Also read: Ileana D'Cruz confirms second pregnancy with husband Michael Dolan after hinting at it in New Year post. See pic) Ileana D'Cruz talked about raising her children with kindness and love.

What Ileana said

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ileana shared a screenshot of a fan reply to her previous status, which read, “People, and especially kids, should be taught that being cruel, wicked, unkind or selfish are not lovable traits and you will not be loved and also should not reward love to those. Love has to be earned just like respect and happiness. And its not wrong to chase love… We just have to teach kids not to chase people for their response to our positive qualities but merely to nurture them so that people will turn to us on their own.”

Ileana via Instagram Stories.

‘I will do my best to ensure to know how loved they are’

In the caption, Ileana wrote, “I will never want my children to feel that they need to ‘earn’ my love. That is by far the worst feeling I have ever experienced. Feeling ‘not good enough’. I want to raise happy, healthy, kind children (I am sure all parents do) and I will do my best to ensure to know how loved they are. These are, of course, my views and opinions. You do you.”

Ileana and Michael married in a hush-hush ceremony in 2023. Ileana shared a picture of a onesie in April 2023 while announcing the news of her first pregnancy on Instagram, leaving everyone surprised. Posting the picture, she wrote, “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you, my little darling.” In August, she announced the birth of her son and wrote, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Heart’s beyond full.”

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in the movie Do Aur Do Pyaar, a romantic comedy directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The film also starred Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.