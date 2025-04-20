Imran Khan’s ex-wife Avantika Malik felt she would ‘die’ if her marriage broke: ‘There’s no way I can move on…'

Actor Imran Khan's ex-wife Avantika Malik has candidly spoken about the difficult time when the two were considering getting a divorce. The two got married in 2011, but parted ways in 2019. In a new interview with Janice Sequiera on her YouTube channel, Avantika shared that she felt she would ‘die’ if her marriage fell apart. (Also read: Imran Khan opens up on divorce from Avantika Malik, says he married ‘very young’: We were not supporting each other) Imran Khan and Avantika Malik tied the knot in 2011 and parted way a few years later in 2019.

What Avantika shared

During the interaction, Avantika said, “It’s just two people growing apart, it’s not the worst thing in the world. I would feel that if my marriage broke, I would die. I felt like I would not survive one day without this guy. Because of my own fear and absolute lack of confidence in myself but I was convinced that I will die. The day that we decided that this is it, I remember weeping like there had been a death in the immediate family. To me, I was like that's it. I am dead. There's no way I can move on, I can have a life. I was petrified, because I was also not earning at that time. I’m aware that I come from a lot of privilege and that I was never going to be on the road.”

‘I felt that I had disappointed everybody’

She went on to add about how the divorce came with a sense of guilt as if she had let down her closest people. “This golden couple and their fall from grace. These two were so in love, and always together, and always happy, they threw in the towel. I felt that I had disappointed everybody in my life. It was very, very, very hard. And it took me a very long time to not carry that responsibility and disappointment,” she added.

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik were childhood sweethearts. They dated for a long time after getting married. Imran and Avantika's daughter, Imara Malik Khan, was born on June 9, 2014.

Imran is currently dating Lekha Washington. The two were apparently part of the same social circle and started dating in 2020.