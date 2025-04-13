Imran Khan opens up on divorce from Avantika Malik, says he married ‘very young’: We were not supporting each other

Actor Imran Khan has candidly spoken about his divorce with Avantika Malik. The two got married in 2011, but parted ways in 2019. In a new interview with Filmfare, Imran shared how he got married at a ‘very young’ age and the two of them were not able to support each other over the years. (Also read: Aamir Khan's Raja Hindustani is ‘very uncomfortable to watch’, says Imran Khan: There are moments that are…) Imran Khan talked about ex-wife Avantika Malik in a new interview.

What Imran said

During the interaction, Imran opened up about his relationship with Avantika and shared, “I entered this relationship when I was very young. I was 19, and in all good faith and good intention. But as is sometimes the case with these kinds of long-term relationships, particularly when you start at a very young age, a lot of the interpersonal dynamics and patterns get set in how you were as a teenager and as you grow, perhaps, I think all of those did not grow and evolve enough and in some way, we were not supporting or empowering each other to be the healthiest version of ourselves.”

On bond with daughter Imara

Imran's daughter, Imara Malik Khan, was born on June 9, 2014. During the same interview, Imran opened up about his bond with Imara and said, “My daughter and I have formed a tremendously close and open relationship, which is something that I have really wanted to grow and develop my relationship in that way. I wanted her to have a sense of comfort and security, to have the sense that I am there for her, I got her back, but also the sense that she should feel easy and open about talking to me without the fear of judgement.”

Imran is currently dating Lekha Washington. The two were apparently part of the same social circle and started dating in 2020.

Imran Khan made his acting debut with Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na in 2008, alongside Genelia D'Souza. His last release was 2015's Katti Batti. A few months ago, the actor revealed that his comeback- a spy series with Disney+ Hotstar was in the works but it got canned.