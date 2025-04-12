Aamir Khan's Raja Hindustani is ‘very uncomfortable to watch’, says Imran Khan: There are moments that are…

Actor Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan has been away from the film industry for a decade, with his last release being 2015's Katti Batti. In a new interview with Filmfare, Imran opened up about his career and watching films while growing up, where he mentioned that there are several such examples in the 90s films which would be deemed ‘problematic’ by today's standards. (Also read: When Imran Khan called Aamir Khan 'political': 'You can make money by acting but you point out injustice in society...') Imran Khan spoke about how Raja Hindustani is a problematic film.

What Imran said

During the interaction, Imran said, "There are some of his 90s films that have not aged well, and when you look at them through a modern lens, they are kind of problematic. There are moments that are quite uncomfortable. Raja Hindustani, which was a staggering hit, is very uncomfortable to watch. You look at it and you go, ‘This is wrong; we are not supposed to…’ so there are a fair amount of 90s films that are uncomfortable by today’s measures.”

Raja Hindustani was a 1996 release which was directed by Dharmesh Darshan. It starred Aamir alongside Karisma Kapoor. The film revolved around a cab driver who falls in love with a rich lady. It became one of the biggest hits of the 90s.

On taking advice from Aamir

Imran also shared during the interview that he has always looked up to Aamir both professionally and personally. "I am tremendously led by him. Through life, whenever I am facing a dilemma, I think, ‘What would Aamir do?’ I may not exactly approach it in the same way as him; a lot of our methodologies and beliefs are different, but at its core, he has always been driven by integrity and authenticity. Your guiding principle must come from what is morally justifiable and then what is the most truthful and most authentic way that we can render this story. Those are kind of the core guiding principles which I have learnt from him, which I still adhere to.”

Imran Khan made his acting debut with Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na in 2008, alongside Genelia D'Souza. A few months ago, the actor had revealed that his comeback- a spy series with Disney+ Hotstar was in the works but it got canned.