 When Imran Khan called Aamir Khan 'political': 'You can make money by acting but you point out injustice in society...'
Sunday, Jun 16, 2024
New Delhi
When Imran Khan called Aamir Khan 'political': 'You can make money by acting but you point out injustice in society...'

BySanya
Jun 16, 2024 02:53 PM IST

Aamir Khan's film Dhobi Ghat impressed Pakistani politician and legendary cricketer Imran Khan. Find out what he said about Aamir in a 2015 video.

Former Pakistan cricket captain and politician Imran Khan was in India for Agenda Aaj Tak 2015, and also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. At the event, he sat in the audience during Aamir Khan's session and told the actor what he thought about his choices, by giving the example of Dhobi Ghat. The 2010 film, starring Aamir, was backed by him and directed by his ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao. Also read: Aamir's golden run continues with Dhobi Ghat

Imran Khan spoke about Aamir Khan at an event in 2015.
Imran Khan spoke about Aamir Khan at an event in 2015.

‘I wish to give you a compliment’

When Aamir was told that Imran too had a question for the actor, the Pakistani politician said in Urdu, "Actually Aamir, I wish to give you a compliment. Look, I think there are two types of people in this world. The materialistic people think for themselves. If a man plays cricket and becomes famous, then he thinks he can make money from cricket all his life. And in the same way, you can earn a lot of money from just acting."

He added, "But I saw your film Dhobi Ghat by chance. The compliment is that you say that 'I am not political'. But this is politics. That you see the injustice in a society. Be it English or Urdu medium, where one child is privileged, and the other is not. When you point this out and give people a social consciousness, it is a huge contribution." Moved by what Imran had to say, Aamir thanked the Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician.

More about Dhobi Ghat

Set in Mumbai, one of the biggest melting pots of the country, where people from every part of India come to try their luck, Dhobi Ghat tries to portray the city in its true colours through four people who come from very different backgrounds. When their worlds intersect, this leaves them forever altered.

Monica Dogra (Shai) played an Indian-American banker, who is in the city for a photographic expedition, Prateik Babbar (Munna), a washerboy and Kriti Malhotra essayed Yasmin, while Aamir Khan, who produced the film, is seen as a seclusive modern art painter.

Aamir also hosted Satyamev Jayate – a TV show that discussed and provided possible solutions to social issues in India – between 2012-2014.

When Imran Khan called Aamir Khan 'political': 'You can make money by acting but you point out injustice in society...'
