Inside Aamir Khan's mother's Zeenat's grand 90th birthday celebration with Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta, Ira Khan. See pics

Inside pics from birthday party

In one of the photos from the bash, Aamir, who was dressed in a white sherwani, helped his mother cut her pink and white birthday cake. Asha Parekh, Ira Khan and Kiran Rao, among other guests, stood behind them and clapped. Aamir and Kiran's son, Azad Rao Khan, as well as Ira's husband, Nupur Shikhare, were also seen in the group photo.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Another photo featured Ira cutting the cake, which had a teapot design, as her mother Reena, as well as grandmother Zeenat, father Aamir and Kiran looked on. Ira repurposed her wedding blouse for the party, wearing it with a cream saree. Aamir was seen in another candid photo – sitting on the floor, next to his mother – during the celebration.

Juhi Chawla reunites with Aamir at the party

Aamir Khan's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak co-star Juhi Chawla was also in attendance. Taking to Instagram Stories, Juhi shared a picture from the celebration featuring herself, Aamir and his sister.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “So happy to meet all the family at Ammis special birthday!” Juhi and Aamir have also worked in films such as Ishq, Andaz Apna Apna, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, among others.

More about the party

The Indian Express reported that for Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday, Aamir flew in over 200 guests to Mumbai from different cities. A source close to the actor told the portal, “Aamir Khan will fly in 200+ family members and friends from different cities to celebrate his mother’s birthday on June 13th. She has been unwell for over a year. Now that she has recovered and is doing well, everyone wanted to have a large get-together. Family and friends from all over India will gather to celebrate this special day. People are coming from Banaras, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Mysore, and other cities.”