Imran Khan says men like Andrew Tate prey on young boys seeking role models; credits Aamir Khan for positive influence

Actor Imran Khan spoke about masculinity recently on a podcast and remarked on a divide between men and women due to toxicity. He stated that people like Andrew Tate prey on impressionable young boys who are looking for role models. He also credited his uncle, Aamir Khan, among others, as a positive influence in his life.

Imran Khan on men like Andrew Tate

Imran Khan didn't mince words while talking about Andrew Tate. (PTI/AFP)

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On the Decoding Quirks podcast, Imran spoke about how in late-stage capitalism, men are being taught that they will be happy if they get a promotion, a Rolex or a Mercedes. But when these men realise it doesn’t work, they become unhappy and vulnerable. He said that men like Andrew only take advantage of this situation instead of helping.

The actor said, “Into this, there come people who are subverting these men. Andrew Tate is possibly one of the most famous of these. But there are men like these who are preying on vulnerable boys seeking male role models. They are seeking direction, and into this come these guys saying, I’ll tell you how. And they sell these men a simplistic male power fantasy. Strong, show women their place, and thus you become a man. And in this vulnerable space, young boys believe these narratives.”

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{{^usCountry}} He also credited his mother and the men in his life with being positive influences. “I give credit to my mother, and the men in my life, my father and stepfather, my uncles Mansoor and Aamir. All of these men were positive male influences in my life. These are men who, for themselves, respected women and taught me the same. Not in a belittling way, in an actual, equitable, human way,” said Imran. Imran Khan’s career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also credited his mother and the men in his life with being positive influences. “I give credit to my mother, and the men in my life, my father and stepfather, my uncles Mansoor and Aamir. All of these men were positive male influences in my life. These are men who, for themselves, respected women and taught me the same. Not in a belittling way, in an actual, equitable, human way,” said Imran. Imran Khan’s career {{/usCountry}}

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Imran, Aamir’s nephew, debuted in 2008 with the Genelia D’Souza co-starrer Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. He later starred in romantic comedies such as I Hate Luv Storys (2010), Break Ke Baad (2010), Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) and more. Delhi Belly (2011) is considered one of his best films.

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After Katti Batti in 2015, Imran stepped away from movies. He recently grew popular again for his candidness on social media and in interviews. He made a comeback by playing a cameo in Vir Das’ Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which was produced by Aamir.

Imran married his childhood sweetheart Avantika Malik in 2011 after a 2010 engagement. They have a daughter together. The couple separated in 2019, and he is currently dating Lekha Washington.