India's Got Talent's contestant mimics Kirron Kher, asks producers to cut her payment. Watch

Kirron Kher always has a blast whenever she is on the sets of India's Got Talent. While she never minces any words in scolding her co-judges, especially Badshah, the actor is often seen hiding her face with her saree during dangerous acts on stage. Now, a new promo shows a contestant doing an impression of Kirron after arriving on stage in a red saree. Also read: Kirron Kher meets Jaya Bachchan at the Parliament, fan asks 'jhagra nahi kiye?'

The video introduces contestant Nandini of Warrior Squad as Kirron Ji. She arrives on stage in a red saree with a boy walking behind her, holding her pallu. During the stage act, she mimics Kirron as a voiceover says in Kirron's voice “you are frightening me”. She is then seen walking away in Kirron's style with a voiceover saying, “Yar mere ko jaane de, ye main dekhna nahi chahti, mere paise kaat lena is episode ke (let me leave, I don't want to see this, cut my payment for the episode)."

Incidentally, Kirron was also wearing a similar orange saree and had a bindi on her forehead. She had recently said during an episode that she must be allowed to go as she doesn't want to see a frightening act. She had also asked the producers to cut her payment as she decided to walk out.

The video shows an amused Kirron as she watches the act. She is later seen pressing the golden buzzer and Shilpa Shetty saluting the Warrior Squad by climbing on the stage wall.

Sony captioned the video, “#WarriorSquad ki epic mimicry and amazing stunts ko mila judges se ek aur golden buzzer! Dekhiye aise hi kayi saare entertaining acts (Warrior Squad gets a golden buzzer for their amazing stunts and mimicry, see more such entertaining acts).”

A viewer reacted to the promo saying, “Hehe” with a laughing icon. Another wrote, “omg” along with several fire icons. Many also cheered for the Warrior Squad and said that they should win.

