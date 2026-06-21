India's highest-paid actor earned 325 crore for one project: Millennial star beat Shah Rukh, Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth

It wasn’t that long ago that a ₹10 crore paycheck for an actor was jaw-dropping. In the 90s, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, and Sridevi became the first Indian stars to charge ₹1 crore per movie. Over the next decade, the Khans became the highest-paid actors and increased their remuneration to staggering levels. As the scale of Indian films has increased over the last decade, regional stars have again come to dominate the standings, with the likes of Rajinikanth, Yash, and Allu Arjun routinely charging over ₹200 crore per film. But in 2026, a Bollywood star has reclaimed the throne, and it is not one of the Khans.

India’s highest-paid actor

India's highest-paid actor has just delivered the biggest franchise of all time.

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Ranveer Singh is now the highest-paid actor in India, courtesy of his bumper payday from Dhurandhar. The actor led the immensely successful duology (originally shot as one film). The two Dhurandhar films collected a staggering ₹3200 crore gross worldwide, including over ₹1900 crore net in India alone. Reports indicate that Ranveer had foregone his usual fee for the film and opted for a profit-sharing model instead. He even put in his own funds later when the production went over budget. This has increased his profit share in the two films.

Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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{{^usCountry}} According to trade estimates, after accounting for the distribution share, theatrical bonus, and earnings from non-theatrical streams (digital rights, satellite rights, and music rights), Ranveer’s share comes out to ₹325 crore. The lion’s share of the overall profits has gone to Jio Studios, followed by Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios. But Ranveer’s share is the highest among the cast and also the highest for an Indian actor for a single production. How Ranveer beat the Khans and Allu Arjun {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to trade estimates, after accounting for the distribution share, theatrical bonus, and earnings from non-theatrical streams (digital rights, satellite rights, and music rights), Ranveer’s share comes out to ₹325 crore. The lion’s share of the overall profits has gone to Jio Studios, followed by Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios. But Ranveer’s share is the highest among the cast and also the highest for an Indian actor for a single production. How Ranveer beat the Khans and Allu Arjun {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Before Ranveer crossed the ₹300-crore barrier, the record for the highest-paid Indian actor belonged to south star Rajinikanth, who had earned over ₹250 crore from his 2024 blockbuster Jailer. Both Allu Arjun and Prabhas reportedly earned in excess of ₹200 crore each from their recent hits - Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD, respectively. In Bollywood, the record had belonged to Shah Rukh Khan since 2023. That year, King Khan earned around ₹200 crore each for Pathaan and Jawan, his biggest hits. Prior to that, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan had traded the record for much of the 2010s. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before Ranveer crossed the ₹300-crore barrier, the record for the highest-paid Indian actor belonged to south star Rajinikanth, who had earned over ₹250 crore from his 2024 blockbuster Jailer. Both Allu Arjun and Prabhas reportedly earned in excess of ₹200 crore each from their recent hits - Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD, respectively. In Bollywood, the record had belonged to Shah Rukh Khan since 2023. That year, King Khan earned around ₹200 crore each for Pathaan and Jawan, his biggest hits. Prior to that, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan had traded the record for much of the 2010s. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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