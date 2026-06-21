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India's highest-paid actor earned 325 crore for one project: Millennial star beat Shah Rukh, Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth

The highest-paid actor in India just collected a reported paycheck of ₹325 crore for a single project, a new record for Indian cinema.

Jun 21, 2026 01:33 pm IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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It wasn’t that long ago that a 10 crore paycheck for an actor was jaw-dropping. In the 90s, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, and Sridevi became the first Indian stars to charge 1 crore per movie. Over the next decade, the Khans became the highest-paid actors and increased their remuneration to staggering levels. As the scale of Indian films has increased over the last decade, regional stars have again come to dominate the standings, with the likes of Rajinikanth, Yash, and Allu Arjun routinely charging over 200 crore per film. But in 2026, a Bollywood star has reclaimed the throne, and it is not one of the Khans.

India’s highest-paid actor

India's highest-paid actor has just delivered the biggest franchise of all time.

Ranveer Singh is now the highest-paid actor in India, courtesy of his bumper payday from Dhurandhar. The actor led the immensely successful duology (originally shot as one film). The two Dhurandhar films collected a staggering 3200 crore gross worldwide, including over 1900 crore net in India alone. Reports indicate that Ranveer had foregone his usual fee for the film and opted for a profit-sharing model instead. He even put in his own funds later when the production went over budget. This has increased his profit share in the two films.

Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

ranveer singh shah rukh khan rajinikanth
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