Influencer Dharna Durga beats Maa Behen co-stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri on IMDb's popular Indian celebrities list

Netflix’s new film Maa Behen, directed by Suresh Triveni, was released on June 4, and the film’s lead cast has made it to IMDb’s popular Indian celebrities list. Interestingly, influencer Dharna Durga ranked better than her co-stars Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri. Actors from Prime Video’s Made in India – A Titan Story also found top spots.

Dharna Durga beats Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri on popularity list

Dharna Durga, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri co-star in Netflix's Maa Behen.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On the popular Indian celebrities list, Dharna took the 5th spot, right below Yudhvir Ahlawat from Saif Ali Khan’s Netflix film Kartavya, Aishwarya Rai, who attended the Cannes film festival last month, Prime Video’s Sapne vs Everyone’s Ambrish Verma and Sonakshi Sinha, who was recently seen in the Jyotika co-starrer System.

Dharna Durga beat Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit on IMDb's popularity list.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Triptii took the 13th spot after Mrunal Thakur, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Vijay, Salman Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi, while Madhuri is in the 15th spot after Kaveri Seth of Made in India – A Titan Story. Alia Jafry, Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan, Buchi Babu Sana and Jim Sarbh also feature in the top 20. The popular Indian celebrities list feature is available only on the IMDb app. It highlights the top entertainers each week based on site visits. About Maa Behen {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Triptii took the 13th spot after Mrunal Thakur, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Vijay, Salman Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi, while Madhuri is in the 15th spot after Kaveri Seth of Made in India – A Titan Story. Alia Jafry, Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan, Buchi Babu Sana and Jim Sarbh also feature in the top 20. The popular Indian celebrities list feature is available only on the IMDb app. It highlights the top entertainers each week based on site visits. About Maa Behen {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Maa Behen is a black comedy thriller film directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni under the banners Abundantia Entertainment and Opening Image Films. It stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan in lead roles. The film received positive reviews after its release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maa Behen is a black comedy thriller film directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni under the banners Abundantia Entertainment and Opening Image Films. It stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan in lead roles. The film received positive reviews after its release. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It tells the story of an outspoken single mother, Rekha, who lives in a conservative colony. Her life turns chaotic when she calls her grown daughters, Jaya and Sushma, to tell them about the neighbour, Gupta, dying in her home. The trio soon scramble to safeguard themselves as the situation turns chaotic. Maa Behen has received praise for subverting patriarchal tropes and for its humour.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After the film’s release, Triptii shared behind-the-scenes photos, writing, “This one will always hold a very special place in my heart.” She also called it a ‘great experiment’ for her as an actor, adding, “@madhuridixitnene Ma’am was an absolute joy to work with effortlessly graceful, warm, and so generous as a performer. It was truly an honour sharing screen space with her.” As for Dharna, she wrote, “@dharnaaaaa , despite all the on-screen fights, there was nothing but love off-screen and even more warmth between us.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON