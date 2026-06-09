Influencer Dharna Durga beats Maa Behen co-stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri on IMDb's popular Indian celebrities list
The cast of Netflix film Maa Behen made it to IMDb's popular Indian celebrities list this week, as did the cast of Prime's Made in India – A Titan Story.
Netflix’s new film Maa Behen, directed by Suresh Triveni, was released on June 4, and the film’s lead cast has made it to IMDb’s popular Indian celebrities list. Interestingly, influencer Dharna Durga ranked better than her co-stars Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri. Actors from Prime Video’s Made in India – A Titan Story also found top spots.
Dharna Durga beats Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri on popularity list
On the popular Indian celebrities list, Dharna took the 5th spot, right below Yudhvir Ahlawat from Saif Ali Khan’s Netflix film Kartavya, Aishwarya Rai, who attended the Cannes film festival last month, Prime Video’s Sapne vs Everyone’s Ambrish Verma and Sonakshi Sinha, who was recently seen in the Jyotika co-starrer System.
Triptii took the 13th spot after Mrunal Thakur, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Vijay, Salman Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi, while Madhuri is in the 15th spot after Kaveri Seth of Made in India – A Titan Story. Alia Jafry, Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan, Buchi Babu Sana and Jim Sarbh also feature in the top 20. The popular Indian celebrities list feature is available only on the IMDb app. It highlights the top entertainers each week based on site visits.
About Maa Behen{{/usCountry}}
Triptii took the 13th spot after Mrunal Thakur, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Vijay, Salman Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi, while Madhuri is in the 15th spot after Kaveri Seth of Made in India – A Titan Story. Alia Jafry, Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan, Buchi Babu Sana and Jim Sarbh also feature in the top 20. The popular Indian celebrities list feature is available only on the IMDb app. It highlights the top entertainers each week based on site visits.
About Maa Behen{{/usCountry}}
Maa Behen is a black comedy thriller film directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni under the banners Abundantia Entertainment and Opening Image Films. It stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan in lead roles. The film received positive reviews after its release.{{/usCountry}}
Maa Behen is a black comedy thriller film directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni under the banners Abundantia Entertainment and Opening Image Films. It stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan in lead roles. The film received positive reviews after its release.{{/usCountry}}
It tells the story of an outspoken single mother, Rekha, who lives in a conservative colony. Her life turns chaotic when she calls her grown daughters, Jaya and Sushma, to tell them about the neighbour, Gupta, dying in her home. The trio soon scramble to safeguard themselves as the situation turns chaotic. Maa Behen has received praise for subverting patriarchal tropes and for its humour.
After the film’s release, Triptii shared behind-the-scenes photos, writing, “This one will always hold a very special place in my heart.” She also called it a ‘great experiment’ for her as an actor, adding, “@madhuridixitnene Ma’am was an absolute joy to work with effortlessly graceful, warm, and so generous as a performer. It was truly an honour sharing screen space with her.” As for Dharna, she wrote, “@dharnaaaaa , despite all the on-screen fights, there was nothing but love off-screen and even more warmth between us.”
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