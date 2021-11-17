Inside Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's wedding anniversary celebration in Uttarakhand. See pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their third wedding anniversary a few days ago. The couple flew to Uttarakhand to spend some time in the mountains on the occasion. Ranveer has now shared several pictures of how they spent their mini-vacation.

Ranveer shared several candid monochrome pictures of them on Instagram on Wednesday and simply captioned them with a heart emoji. While the first picture showed Ranveer embracing Deepika as they shared a light moment, the second showed him kissing her forehead.

Other pictures showed them in different outfits. Deepika wore a checkered overcoat as they dined together. She also peacefully read a book at the resort while sitting on a patio, overlooking several trees. There were also pictures of Ranveer sitting in a car and of him having a laugh by the fireplace. A picture showed Deepika sitting in the sun and taking in the view.

Pictures of them mingling with fans and posing for pictures on Tuesday, before returning home, have also appeared online.

Deepika was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening as she returned from Uttarakhand. She was in a blue sweatshirt and matching pants, paired with white sneakers. She seemed to have returned without Ranveer, who was not spotted with her.

Pictures of Deepika in the same co-ords were shared by a fan account. One showed her and Ranveer posing with a fan. Ranveer wore a white tee and pants with a grey overcoat. They stood on a balcony of a resort overlooking the greenery.

Other pictures showed them surrounded by several fans. A policeman also accompanied them.

Deepika and Ranveer will now be seen in their fourth film together, 83. While Ranveer plays former cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi Dev in the film. It will release around Christmas this year.