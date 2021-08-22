Inside Kajol, Nysa and Yug’s intimate Raksha Bandhan celebration: See photos

Ajay Devgn’s sister Neelam Devgan Gandhi took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture from their intimate Raksha Bandhan celebration. While Ajay was not a part of the family photo shared by Neelam, his wife Kajol and their children Nysa and Yug featured in it.

Nysa was dressed in a white chikankari kurta, while Yug wore a printed red kurta. Their cousins Aman and Daanish were also in the frame. “Rakhi with my babies,” Neelam captioned the Instagram post, adding heart, kiss and hug emojis.

Daanish took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Nysa tying a rakhi (sacred thread) on his wrist. He did not write a caption but simply added a white heart emoji.

Nysa ties her cousin Daanish a rakhi.

Last year, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Kajol admitted to having her fair share of disagreements with Nysa and Yug during the lockdown. On being asked ‘what is that one thing’ that she has fought with them about, she said, “What have we not fought about should be the question.” When asked whom she loves more, she could not choose. “My daughter is my heart and my son is my lungs,” she replied.

Earlier this year, Kajol was seen in a Netflix original film titled Tribhanga, written and directed by Renuka Shahane, and co-starring Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. Her next project is yet to be announced.

Ajay, meanwhile, was recently seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film, which also starred Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar, released on Disney+ Hotstar ahead of Independence Day. It was largely panned by critics.

Up next, Ajay will be seen in an extended cameo in Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. His other upcoming projects include Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Maidaan and Thank God. He will also act in and direct a film titled MayDay.

