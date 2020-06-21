Kajol opens up on fights with Nysa and Yug during lockdown, reveals ‘most annoying person’ in her family

bollywood

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 10:58 IST

Kajol got candid about her fights with her children Nysa and Yug, her daughter’s plans of entering Bollywood and shared advice for all mothers during these times, in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. Like every mother ever, Kajol could not choose between her children. When asked whom she loves more, she replied, “My daughter is my heart and my son is my lungs.” She also described them as ‘heera aur moti (diamond and pearl)’ and called Yug ‘entertaining’.

Kajol revealed that she has had her fair share of disagreements with her children during the lockdown. On being asked ‘what is that one thing’ that she has fought with them about, she said, “What have we not fought about should be the question.”

There has been much speculation that Nysa might follow in Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s footsteps and pursue a career in Bollywood. However, Kajol denied any such plans and said ‘no’ when asked, “Do you plan on launching your daughter in bollywood? does she want to be a part of bolly?”

Currently, Nysa is focussing on completing her education and when Kajol asked what her daughter wants to be, she said, “Twelfth pass as of now.”

Kajol claimed that she is the ‘most annoying person’ in her family during these times. “In this lockdown even I have started to irritate myself,” she said. She also shared some advice for mothers ‘in quarantine and in general’. She said, “Keep ur patience and know that school will start soon!”

Also read | Salman Khan appeals to fans: ‘Stand with Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans, don’t go by language and curses’

In an Instagram live in April, Kajol had shared what she was doing during the lockdown to keep herself occupied. She said that she had been knitting and making clothes for her children. “I have been knitting a lot. I made a dress for my daughter, if you please. I am knitting a little top for my baby boy currently. Thank God, he is small,” she had said.

Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which starred Ajay in the titular role. Her next release is the Netflix original film Tribhanga.

Follow @htshowbiz for more