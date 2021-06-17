Inside Lisa Haydon's all-white baby shower with flowers, cake, meringue cookies. See pics

Lisa Haydon, who is expecting her third child with her husband, businessman Dino Lalvani, on Thursday shared pictures from her baby shower. Taking to Instagram, Lisa shared several posts giving a glimpse of the celebrations, which had an all-white theme. Lisa also rang in her 35th birthday on Thursday.

In the pictures, Lisa Haydon and her friends are seen indoors as white and pink flowers adorn the room. Chocolate cake, meringue cookies, freshly-cut fruits and rose wine were also consumed during the celebrations. Although Lisa made it clear that she didn't touch the wine.

Posting the pictures, Lisa wrote in her caption, "One of the most special days... Five friends ( @nicspichi @jieunwrigley @kathykwei @jacintakuok @simmigm ) planned a baby shower to welcome baby girl. I may have given them some reference photos ( not a control freak at all ) BUT , this decor was above and beyond- true friendship, making baby shower dreams come true. Baby girl you are so loved !"

Another post read, "Such bundles of talent couture reeds by @jacintakuok , fav chocolate cake by @simssweetshop and mini pavlovas by @creamandsprinkle."

"Disclaimer: no wine was consumed by me while taking these photos. @charlotteplow can’t wait to stomp grapes in New Zealand and celebrate a very Indian Summer on your vineyard. @indiansummerrose," read a third post.

Fans poured their love, and congratulated her in the comments section of her posts. A fan wrote, "Full term, and that's how gorgeous you look! Looks like you were showered with some well deserved pampering. Girlfriends are always the best!" Another said, "The most beautiful baby mama ever!" A third commented, "Nice shower for a baby girl ! Chocolate cake looks. yummy ! Wish you a safe and speedy delivery."

Last week, Lisa had announced that she and Dino Lalvani will welcome their daughter on June 22. “Our third child-a daughter-is due to arrive on June 22, but I can already feel the contractions, so it might happen sooner. When Zack was born, Dino and I were like, ‘Where did this angel come from?’ And when Leo was born, he was a force of nature, and we were like ‘That’s our child, the other one’s an angel'," she said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India.

In February, Lisa had announced that the couple is expecting a baby girl. After dating for a year, they tied the knot in October 2016, Dino is the son of Gullu Lalvani, a Pakistan-born British entrepreneur.