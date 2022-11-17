Inside Mira Rajput's New York trip with a walk in the park, girls' night, lots of shopping and food. See pics

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has travelled to New York to enjoy the winter and meet her friends. Taking to Instagram, Mira posted several pictures giving her fans a glimpse inside her trip. In New York, Mira took a walk in the park, went shopping, and stepped out for meals with her friends. (Also Read | Mira Rajput shares her wardrobe with fans to raise funds for Alia Bhatt's charity initiative for children in urban slums)

On Instagram Stories, Mira re-posted a photo shared by her friend. In the picture, Mira sat on a couch wrapped in warm clothes as she held her phone. Mira smiled looking at the camera. Re-posting it, Mira wrote, "Sleepover."

Sharing a sun-kissed selfie, Mira wrote, "Jetlag but yea." In the photo, she wore a black outfit as she stood inside a room. In another picture, Mira wore a black jacket and blue denims as she sat inside a store. The street was seen in the background. The location was geo-tagged as Soho in New York.

In a clip, Mira stood at the edge of a water body as she looked in front of her. As the person holding the camera, came towards her, Mira turned back and smiled. Mira posed with her friend inside a restaurant after their meal. The caption read, "Full house, full heart." She also shared a picture of herself inside a park as she wore a red shirt and blue denims and also opted for sunglasses.

Mira Rajput is having a fun holiday with friends in New York.

Mira Rajput took a walk in the park, went shopping, and also feasted on different cuisines.

On Instagram, Mira posted photos as she sat inside a restaurant and walked in a park. She gave different poses for the camera in the pictures. Sharing it, Mira wrote, "Right through the very heart of it #newyorknewyork Photo everything @priyankaagrawal."

As Mira enjoyed her time in New York, Shahid was seen at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. Mira and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in 2015. They are also parents to daughter Misha, who was born in 2016. The couple welcomed their son Zain in 2018.

Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. He has several projects lined up including director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film Bloody Daddy. Along with this, he will be soon making his grand OTT debut with Raj and DK's upcoming web series Farzi along with Vijay Sethupathi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON