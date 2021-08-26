Inside Sara Ali Khan's Ladakh diaries featuring the Shanti Stupa and early morning views. See pics

Actor Sara Ali Khan has travelled to Ladakh and is sharing glimpses of her trip with her fans. Taking to Instagram Stories, Sara chronicled her journey, from a view of the sky from her flight to enjoying the rivers.

On Wednesday, Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of the sunrise from the flight and wrote 'golden hour' along with it. She also shared clips of the greenery in Ladakh, the Shanti Stupa, and a view of her terrace, and the morning view from her stay. She also shared a video in which she soaked up the sun while sitting in a swing.

The videos featured Buddhist chants, and songs from Pakeezah, Silsila and Roja.

Earlier this year, Sara travelled to Kashmir as well as the Maldives. On her trip to Kashmir, she was accompanied by her mother, actor Amrita Singh, and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She had shared several posts from the snow-capped mountains. She rode a gondola with her mother, relished a plate of waffles, and enjoyed in a hot water pool. One of her posts read, "A little bit of paradise on earth Of people so wonderful there truly is a dearth @manan_tramboo."

Sharing glimpses from the Maldives, Sara strolled by the ocean, enjoyed the swimming pool, and the sun in the island nation.

Recently, she celebrated her birthday and shared a picture collage, featuring photos from her growing up years, on Instagram. She had captioned it, "Quarter century over! 26 years of living, laughing and loving #SaraKaSaraReels #FamilyWalaFeels." Sara is the firstborn of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita.

Meanwhile, Sara will be next in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, which also features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film Kedarnath in 2018. Sara has featured in movies like Simmba, Love Aaj Kal 2, and Coolie No. 1.