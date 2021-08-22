Sara Ali Khan returns with Knock Knock series, irritates brother Ibrahim on Raksha Bandhan. Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan is back with her knock-knock jokes. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, she posted a video in which she asked two questions to her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as he looked irritated.

In the video, Sara began with the signature words, "Knock-knock?" Ibrahim asked, "Who's there? " She replied, "Wooden shoe". He then asked, "Wooden shoe, who?" Sara said, "Wouldn't you want to know?", and burst out laughing. Immediately following this was another joke. Sara began, "Knock-knock?" Ibrahim asked, "Who's there?" She said, "Alex." Ibrahim wanted to know, "Alex, who?" She finally said, "I'll explain when you open the door."





As Sara laughed, Ibrahim refused to acknowledge her. She then continued, "Ibrahim? Iggy Potter..." An irritated Ibrahim said, "Shut up and stop this."

Sara then asked her viewers to DM her and tell her how much they like her videos because it was difficult to convince Ibrahim. Protesting, he said, "You are not posting this."

Sharing the video, Sara wrote on Instagram, "Happy Rakhi Iggy Potter. Time to meet the annoying daughter. My jokes embarrass you, full slaughter. But I promise to love you and give you water."

Commenting on it, their aunt Saba Ali Khan wrote, "There should be a Rakhi pic of u both ... Taken by me. Babies. Dressed u up n Iggy. And rakhi thali n the works! Happy Rakhi. Stay connected... Always."

Sara Ali Khan is close to her brother and often posts pictures with him and their mother Amrita Singh from their vacations abroad and family time together. For a long time now, there has been much talk of Ibrahim making his film debut.

In an interview with a leading daily last year, Sara had spoken about the only advice she would give him. She had said, “His humour is amazing. My only tip to him would be to just be an all-rounded human being. You know, I think that films are a beautiful business and he would be lucky to enter this world. And if he needs advice in terms of acting or anything like that, he has many people in the family also to turn to, there are much bigger actors and stars and you know, much more experienced than I am.”