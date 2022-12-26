Inside Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu's dreamy 'first Christmas' with her family, Santa Claus cake, shiny trees and more

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja celebrated their first Christmas this year after becoming parents to their firstborn, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Taking to Instagram, Sonam Kapoor's aunt Maheep Kapoor posted a string of pictures from the party. Though Vayu was not seen in the photos, a cake was dedicated to him. (Also Read | Sonam Kapoor requests paparazzi not to click her son Vayu's pics at Mumbai airport)

The first picture featured Maheep along with her husband, actor Sanjay Kapoor and their son Jahaan Kapoor. In another picture, Sonam posed with her uncle Sanjay and cousin Shanaya Kapoor. Jahaan, Shanaya, and their cousin Khushi Kapoor laughed as they also spent time with their uncle, actor Anil Kapoor. One of the photos also featured Antara Marwah with her daughter. Sanjay hugged Anil as the latter fed him some cream from a cake in a brief clip.

The house was decorated with lights ringing in the celebrations. Several Christmas trees were decorated and kept around the house. Several lit candles were decorated and placed on a table. A few charcuterie boards were also placed around them. Several dishes of meat, salads, and desserts were also seen in a photo.

A Santa Claus-themed cake was seen in red and white with Christmas trees, gifts, and golden and red balls on it. The words 'Vayu's 1st Christmas' were written near the cake. Maheep captioned the post, "Xmas 2022. #PhotoDump #Family (red heart, Christmas tree, sparkles and nazar amulet emojis)." Reacting to the post, Antara commented, "Sooo fun."

Sonam and Anand welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022. Announcing the birth of the little one, Sonam had shared a note on Instagram that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed..."

Sonam will be next seen in an upcoming crime thriller film Blind which is an official Hindi remake of a 2011 released Korean crime-thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

She was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor. She also had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK, which had released on Netflix in 2020.

