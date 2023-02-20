Inside video from Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha's Peppa Pig birthday bash shows Raj Kundra, Shamita Shetty. Watch

Shilpa Shetty has shared a video to show her fans a glimpse of her daughter Samisha's birthday bash. The actor threw a grand party for Samisha for the first time as the little one turned three. The Peppa Pig themed bash shows Samisha having a blast with her brother Viaan and other kids as they try out various rides and games and pose for pictures at photobooths. The three-year-old is also seen posing with her family, including papa Raj Kundra and aunt Shamita Shetty. Also read: Rani Mukerji, Yash and Roohi Johar attend Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha's birthday party. See pics

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “When you have a birthday party for the first time for your daughter who is 3 (No thanks to Covid-19) it becomes a mini wedding. And when that happens you need help! Thank you so much, Dipali Porwal and Rosada for planning everything down to a T and making my life easy!"

A fan commented on the video, “Samisha looks so cute posing with Viaan.” Another wrote, “Wow! Magical birthday, so much happiness and positivity around, love to the little one.” One more fan commented, “This is so cute... she is a princess for real.”

On her birthday on February 15, Shilpa had shared a cute video of her trying out Shilpa's heels while sitting on the bed. The actor wrote along with it on Instagram, “Gosh, how time flies! This mini-me wants to fit into Mumma’s shoes already... 3 going on 23! Happy 3rd birthday, my Gudiya…we all love and adore you more than we could ever express. May you always be blessed with the Bessstttt and Thank you for choosing me to be your mom.”

Actor Shamita Shetty had also posted a sweet birthday wish for Samisha along with an adorable picture of them together. She captioned the picture, “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful princess in all the land, blessed to have you in our lives, we love you our lil pudding .. here's wishing you loads of love and happiness always.”

Shilpa and husband Raj Kundra also have a 10-year-old son Viaan. The couple welcomed Samisha via surrogacy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

